Colts Trade Idea Sends Three-Time Pro Bowler to NFC North

After losing to winless divisional rivals in Week 6, the Indianapolis Colts parted ways with general manager Chris Ballard after nine seasons.

Ballard’s dismissal could set off a domino effect, leading to departures among coaching staff and players if the season continues to dwindle.

If so, some of the top-level players on the team could exit and head towards a playoff-caliber team to make a run at the Lombardi Trophy.

One NFL writer dropped a trade idea that would deal a Pro Bowler to the NFC North.

Colts Trade Idea Deals Star Player

Jonathan Taylor has been one of the best players at his respective position since being drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 draft.

The running back has logged about 8,000 rushing yards and 76 rushing touchdowns, plus over 1,600 receiving yards and seven receiving touchdowns. But Taylor has featured in the playoffs once in his career: his rookie season.

With the organization now likely moving towards a rebuild, Taylor could see his way out and head to a Super Bowl contender in aspirations of chasing a ring.

CBS Sports‘ Carter Bahns released a list of trade ideas, sending the running back to the Minnesota Vikings.

“Aaron Jones and Jordan Mason (once healthy) are a serviceable tandem, yet the attack has accounted for only three touchdowns and ranks in the bottom quartile in EPA per rush. An infusion of stardom would take this offense to another level and make the Vikings true Super Bowl contenders,” Bahns wrote. “Enter Jonathan Taylor.”

“Whether the Indianapolis Colts would part with their best player just over two months after they signed him to a two-year contract extension (the third-largest deal for a running back in NFL history) is unknown… this franchise could be headed toward a tear-down. Teams will call about Taylor.”

Jonathan Taylor is 27 years old and is continuing to perform at a high level in the league. But the Colts are appearing less likely to be the team where he could win the biggest prize.

If the Colts do have a flash sale at the trade deadline, the running back could be on his way out.

Colts Add Super Bowl Winner to Team

With a thin receiving room, the Indianapolis Colts have signed a three-time Super Bowl-winning wide receiver to bolster the position.

The AFC South squad announced it signed Mecole Hardman Jr. to the practice squad.

Hardman Jr. has logged 2,302 yards and 16 touchdowns in his career and could make his Colts debut in Week 7.

Indy has multiple injuries in the passing game, with the team needing immediate help if they want to turn the season around.