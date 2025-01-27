Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Players Sound Off on ‘Ref Talk’ After AFC Championship Win

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs superstar Chris Jones was among those who commented on KC's critics following the AFC Championship game.

Another week, another controversial Kansas City Chiefs victory. Except this time, the play in question was a fourth-and-one stop involving Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen.

“I mean, the look we had in the stadium… I thought he had [the first down],” Bills head coach Sean McDermott told reporters after the AFC Championship game. “The line was — just short of the line was actually the first down, [or] what it looked like to me when it was sitting next to me with the marker.”

“Just inside that white stripe was the first down, and it looked like he got to it,” McDermott went on. Concluding: “That’s all I can say.”

Sound familiar?

There were multiple complaints from Houston Texans players following their Divisional Round loss to the Chiefs. Eventually, KC cornerback Jaylen Watson fired back at the Texans on X.

This time, after the AFC Championship game, it was Chiefs linebacker Drue Tranquill who sounded off on all the “ref talk” on social media.

“Shoutout to the @BuffaloBills.. heck of a battle,” Tranquill wrote on X. Adding: “The rest of y’all can take all that ‘ref’ talk & kick rocks. We stand on business‼️”

Similarly, superstar defensive lineman Chris Jones had wise words of his own when asked about the rising number of Chiefs haters.

“It comes with being successful,” Jones said during his postgame press conference. “You get less attractive… The more success you have, the more people want to see you fail.”

This has definitely become the case for the Chiefs in recent seasons.

Bills HC Sean McDermott Takes Heat for 4th Playoff Loss to Chiefs — ‘Not About Refs’

McDermott and the Bills have now lost four playoff matchups against Andy Reid and the Chiefs, and fans and media let the Buffalo HC have it on social media after this most recent failure.

“There’s only one person to blame for this: Sean McDermott,” FOX Sports radio host Aaron Torres noted on X. “Going for two in first half for no reason. Chasing points to start after that. Continually getting stuffed on 3rd/4th and short. He can’t come back. He can’t come back. Period.”

Sirius XM radio host Zach Gelb agreed, stating: “Sean McDermott has done a really good job in Buffalo and Sean McDermott has reached his apex with the Bills. Both can be true. If Buffalo ever wants to beat the Chiefs when it matters, they would beg Bill Belichick to coach them.”

“Any Bills fans blaming the refs for this loss need to wake the [expletive] up…” A popular fan post read. “This loss had nothing to do with the refs… this was a complete and utter coaching FAILURE by Sean McDermott, Joe Brady & Bobby Babich… the only reason the game was close at all was Josh Allen TD to Mack Hollins and Josh Allen TD to Curtis Samuel… he made this game look closer than it was… Andy Reid outcoached Bills by 100x maybe 200x.”

Several Bills fans also called for McDermott to be fired, including one who criticized the Bills for “wasting 4 years” of their ceiling with Allen at QB.

Finally, one fan joked that “Sean McDermott is perhaps the greatest co-conspirator in the Chiefs dynasty.”

Chiefs HC Andy Reid Says AFC Championship Win Over Bills Came Down to ‘Inches’

While speaking with reporters after the AFC Championship, Reid stressed that this was “literally a game of inches.” He added that the Chiefs were “lucky to be on that side of it where we had the most inches.”

When you think about the fourth-and-one stop on Allen — or the near-reception from tight end Dalton Kincaid to save the game — that was especially true.

Unfortunately for Buffalo, these deciding plays never seem to go their way in the postseason, and that was the case once again on January 26.

“This came right down to an inch, literally,” Reid reiterated. “And so, it was back and forth, it was going to be back and forth. Whoever had the ball last was probably going to come out in the lead.”

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Swayze Bozeman's headshot S. Bozeman
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Nic Jones's headshot N. Jones
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Steven Nelson's headshot S. Nelson
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Montrell Washington's headshot M. Washington
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Players Sound Off on ‘Ref Talk’ After AFC Championship Win

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x