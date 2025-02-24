Hi, Subscriber

Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter to Be Released by Current Team: Report

  • 2 Shares
  • Updated
Former Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill.
Getty
Former Kansas City Chiefs safety Juan Thornhill is being released by the Cleveland Browns.

Former Kansas City Chiefs second-round draft pick and starting safety Juan Thornhill is being released ahead of NFL free agency, according to NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo.

“The [Cleveland] Browns are releasing veteran S Juan Thornhill, sources say,” Garafolo reported on February 24, explaining: “The team and Thornhill’s camp spoke in recent days and the decision was made to part ways now, giving Thornhill a few weeks before free agency to find his next home. Thornhill had one year at $7m left on his deal.”

Thornhill cashed out on a $21 million contract (paying $7 million per year) with the Browns in 2023, following the Chiefs’ Super Bowl victory over the Philadelphia Eagles. The former 58-game starter of Kansas City (including playoffs) earned exactly $14 million of his deal in Cleveland, but the signing didn’t really work out overall.

Brought in for his ability as a ball hawk and gamechanger in coverage, Thornhill registered zero interceptions with the Browns after picking off 8 passes with KC. His lone career forced fumble occurred as a member of the Chiefs as well.

Thornhill also dealt with injuries the past two years, logging just 11 starts in each of his seasons in Cleveland — plus 1 playoff start. If you look at Thornhill’s marks on Pro Football Focus, he wasn’t a bad player with the Browns, but he did fail to make a clear impact.

Considering his salary and the Browns’ financial situation, that was enough for them to move on after two seasons.

Where Will Former Chiefs & Browns Safety Juan Thornhill End up in 2025?

Thornhill will now join a free agent safety pool headlined by veterans like Marcus Williams, Justin Simmons, Jeremy Chinn and more recent Chiefs Super Bowl champion Justin Reid.

Even with Reid potentially cashing in this spring, similar to Thornhill in 2023, don’t necessarily expect a KC reunion. The former second rounder might have interest, and the Chiefs are never opposed to bringing back someone that knows their system, but Kansas City will also be spending on a strict budget this offseason — and safety is not an area of need.

The Chiefs have rebuilt their safety room through the draft and appear well-stocked behind Reid. It’s one of the main reasons the veteran team leader may have already said his goodbyes.

With that in mind, there’s no real need for KC to pursue Thornhill, assuming he’s not willing to re-sign on the cheap.

Kansas City currently has youngsters like Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks, Christian Roland-Wallace and nickel specialist Chamarri Conner as potential options at safety. They also re-signed practice squad defensive backs Deon Bush, Darius Rush and Eric Scott Jr. to very affordable reserve/future contracts after the postseason run ended this winter.

That all points to Thornhill signing elsewhere in 2025, although one can never rule out KC targeting an ex-player if the price is right.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
DeAndre Hopkins's headshot D. Hopkins
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
D.J. Humphries's headshot D. Humphries
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Derrick Nnadi's headshot D. Nnadi
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Charles Omenihu's headshot C. Omenihu
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Samaje Perine's headshot S. Perine
Justin Reid's headshot J. Reid
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Joe Thuney's headshot J. Thuney
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Josh Uche's headshot J. Uche
Justin Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Carson Wentz's headshot C. Wentz
Tershawn Wharton's headshot T. Wharton
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Ex-Chiefs Super Bowl Starter to Be Released by Current Team: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x