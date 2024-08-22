Chiefs Rookie Defender Called ‘Hidden Gem’ Ahead of Preseason Finale

The Kansas City Chiefs’ preseason finale is upon us here on August 22, and that means one final opportunity for bubble candidates to prove they belong on the initial 53-man roster.

While you’re watching the game tonight — which will feature backups and players vying to make the team — an under-the-radar prospect to keep an eye on is undrafted rookie safety Christian Roland-Wallace.

A-to-Z Sports Kansas City reporter Charles Goldman highlighted Roland-Wallace as a potential “hidden gem” on August 12. Of course, the UDFA also faces the unfortunate uphill battle of joining a safety unit made up of Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Chamarri Conner and Jaden Hicks.

That doesn’t leave much room for the youngster to sneak his way onto the team — and that prognosis has yielded a lack of hype compared to an undrafted prospect at a much more open position, like running back/fullback Carson Steele or linebacker Curtis Jacobs. However, Roland-Wallace deserves his flowers too.

Goldman first praised the defensive back after his preseason debut against the Jacksonville Jaguars, labeling his efforts “underrated” at the time.

“Roland-Wallace had one of the better performances on defense and special teams from a Chiefs defender,” the A-to-Z reporter wrote on August 13. “The undrafted free agent out of USC [and Arizona] is making a transition from playing primarily cornerback in college to playing safety in the NFL. He had three combined tackles on the day, earning the fourth-highest tackle grade among Chiefs players per PFF.”

Goldman also noted a quarterback hit from Roland-Wallace on a safety blitz, as well as an open-field tackle that “saved a much larger gain” from occurring. The rookie ranked top three on special teams for that outing according to PFF.

Chiefs Safety Christian Roland-Wallace Continued to Impress Against Lions, Good Bet for KC Practice Squad

Since Goldman’s initial shout out, Roland-Wallace has continued his strong summer push.

“Christian Roland-Wallace was one of my ‘players to watch’ after [preseason] week 1,” The Draft Network’s Daniel Harms voiced on X on August 19, sharing a highlight with his followers.

“It’ll be tough to make the 53,” the analyst acknowledged, “but [Roland-Wallace has] made plays back-to-back weeks. KC is playing dime defense with Wallace in the slot. He’s physical, has quick twitch, and can decelerate. Makes the [pass breakup].”

Against the Detroit Lions in that second preseason outing, Roland-Wallace earned another quality special teams grade of 69.9. On defense, PFF credited the UDFA with six solo tackles and another three tackle assists. He was also recognized for his first key defensive “stop,” but did allow 40 receiving yards in coverage compared to just 7 yards against the Jaguars.

With Reid returning from injury and Conner and Hicks playing at a really high level this summer, it’s unlikely that Roland-Wallace makes the 53 — barring a fifth safety on the roster. Having said that, he’s a good bet for the practice squad at this time and inside an ultra-competitive organization like the Chiefs, that’s something to be proud of in itself.

Chiefs Safeties Chamarri Conner & Jaden Hicks Labeled ‘Winners’ After Second Preseason Game

Speaking of Conner and Hicks, Arrowhead Pride analyst Matt Stagner applauded both for their showing against the Lions, placing them in his “winners” column on August 18.

“Each of these young players showed their versatility — and the ability to be enforcers,” Stagner explained. “They combined for 11 tackles that included some jarring hits.”

“During his first training camp, Hicks has been everywhere; he could immediately fill multiple roles for defensive coordinator Steve Spagnuolo,” the KC writer continued. “Then there’s Conner. As a slot defender who can make plays there — while taking the pressure off a cornerback group that might be a little shorthanded — he might be one of the secondary’s most important players.”

Considering the unexpected struggles at cornerback throughout preseason and training camp, it’ll be interesting to see if the Chiefs elect to keep an extra safety rather than six or seven CBs. After all, Conner appears to be the preferred starter in the slot, creating a potential need for more depth on the back end.