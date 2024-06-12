Chiefs Reporter Names 2 KC ‘Standouts’ From Day 1 of Minicamp

The future remains uncertain for second-year wide receiver Rashee Rice, but one thing is clear — the SMU pass-catcher can play the game of football if the Kansas City Chiefs are able to keep him on the straight and narrow.

Rice was the obvious offensive “standout” on day one of mandatory minicamp according to veteran beat reporter Pete Sweeney (Arrowhead Pride). The media member also named safety Bryan Cook as his standout on the defensive side of the ball.

“Rice won the day,” Sweeney elaborated later. “In 11-on-11, Rice had 5 catches, including 3 touchdowns. In 7-on-7 work, he added 3 catches, including a touchdown.”

“Any off-the-field stuff has very clearly not impacted anything on the field, based on this look,” the reporter added.

As for Cook, the third-year defensive back registered a takeaway on June 11, snagging a tipped ball off the hands of Travis Kelce for an interception. He also broke up another Kelce target, per Sweeney.

“Cook did not appear to miss a rep here despite last year’s injury,” the Arrowhead Pride beat writer noted. “Surprised by how fast he looks.”

After practice, Kelce called Cook an “absolute stud” of a professional and football player. “You can just see him getting better and better every single snap, every single day, and it’s because of his mindset and how he approaches — really — life,” the team leader stated. “I just love that dude.”

Takeaways From Rashee Rice & Bryan Cook Shining on Day 1 of Chiefs Minicamp

These are very interesting standouts from a Chiefs perspective because both these players are attempting to battle their way back from something.

To be clear, Rice’s adversity is all self-inflicted. The breakout rookie has dug himself a hole that some athletes never climb their way out of. Others do, however, and the 24-year-old wideout is off to a good start.

Rice may still be suspended or placed on the commissioner’s exempt list when all is said and done but for now, this is the right mindset. Put your head down and get to work.

After all, any thoughts about releasing Rice will likely disappear the more practices he dominates. And that’s not necessarily fair or just, but that is what history tells us about situations like these.

Cook’s recovery is physical, rather than internal. The former second-round pick suffered a devastating ankle injury down the stretch last year and in the end, he was unable to fight his way back onto the field.

The good news is that Cook appears to be fully healthy again here in June, according to Sweeney. He should start alongside Justin Reid in Week 1.

Notes & Highlights From Day 1 of Chiefs Minicamp

The only absences on Tuesday, June 11, were kicker Harrison Butker (illness), guard Joe Thuney (pectoral) and edge rusher BJ Thompson — who is now “awake and responsive” after the scary seizure he suffered on June 6.

Although rookie Xavier Worthy (hamstring), edge rusher Charles Omenihu (ACL) and defensive lineman Derrick Nnadi did not practice at all despite being present on the sidelines.

“WR Hollywood Brown participated in everything,” Sweeney told followers on X. “He was wearing a compression sleeve on his left leg.” All remaining OTA absences were also in attendance at minicamp.

Touchdowns were recorded by Rice (four), Skyy Moore (from Carson Wentz), Justin Watson (from Patrick Mahomes II), Cornell Powell (from Chris Oladokun), Nikko Remigio (from Wentz) and tight ends Kelce and rookie Jared Wiley — who impressed.

Rice and Kelce accounted for 16 of Mahomes’ targets on the day. The rest of the roster only accounted for 13. Brown had three targets from the Chiefs QB1, including two deep shots that fell incomplete.

On the defensive side — besides Cook — rookie DB Kamal Hadden and cornerback Keith Taylor were both credited with pass breakups while Sweeney gave linebacker Jack Cochrane a “coverage sack.” Day two of minicamp is now underway on June 12.