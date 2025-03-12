Hi, Subscriber

Chiefs Make Near-$50 Million Move Involving Patrick Mahomes: Report

  • 266 Views
  • 26 Shares
  • Updated
Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes.
Getty
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes restructured his contract again during NFL free agency.

For a franchise with salary cap constraints, the Kansas City Chiefs made several big splashes both prior to NFL free agency, and then again at the start of the legal tampering period.

KC secured right guard Trey Smith utilizing an expensive franchise tag, they extended linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Hollywood Brown on deals that combined for over $55 million (total value), they agreed to terms on a $30 million contract with left tackle Jaylon Moore and they locked in a new starting cornerback in Kristian Fulton — among other more minor moves.

How did general manager Brett Veach manage to accomplish all of this, given the Chiefs’ cap concerns? ESPN NFL insider Field Yates shed some light on this on March 12, the same day these transactions all become official at the start of the new league year.

“The Chiefs have restructured the contracts of QB Patrick Mahomes and DT Chris Jones, creating $49.446M in 2025 cap space,” Yates noted on X. Explaining: “The space (plus more) [is] needed for Kansas City to sign their early free agents, including LT Jaylon Moore and CB Kristian Fulton.”

So, as expected, Veach cashes in on his purposefully lucrative long-term deals once again, restructuring both Mahomes and Jones. This time, that cap hack sheds an amount that is just under $50 million, allowing Kansas City to operate freely earlier this week.

Michael Obermuller covers the NFL and NHL for Heavy.com, where he began writing in 2021. His areas of focus include the Kansas City Chiefs, New York Giants, Pittsburgh Steelers and Miami Dolphins, as well as the New York Rangers and New York Islanders. An NYC area native and Quinnipiac graduate, his previous bylines include FanDuel's The Duel, King Fantasy Sports and Pro Football Mania. More about Michael Obermuller

Read More
, ,

Kansas City Chiefs Players

Felix Anudike-Uzomah's headshot F. Anudike-Uzomah
Matt Araiza's headshot M. Araiza
Nick Bolton's headshot N. Bolton
Shaun Bradley's headshot S. Bradley
Marquise Brown's headshot H. Brown
Jason Brownlee's headshot J. Brownlee
Deon Bush's headshot D. Bush
Harrison Butker's headshot H. Butker
Mike Caliendo's headshot M. Caliendo
Leo Chenal's headshot L. Chenal
Cole Christiansen's headshot C. Christiansen
Jack Cochrane's headshot J. Cochrane
Chamarri Conner's headshot C. Conner
Bryan Cook's headshot B. Cook
Baylor Cupp's headshot B. Cupp
Mike Danna's headshot M. Danna
Ethan Driskell's headshot E. Driskell
Anthony Firkser's headshot A. Firkser
Jody Fortson's headshot J. Fortson
Kristian Fulton's headshot K. Fulton
Jason Godrick's headshot C. Godrick
Noah Gray's headshot N. Gray
C.J. Hanson's headshot C. Hanson
Mecole Hardman's headshot M. Hardman
Peyton Hendershot's headshot P. Hendershot
Malik Herring's headshot M. Herring
Jaden Hicks's headshot J. Hicks
Creed Humphrey's headshot C. Humphrey
Kareem Hunt's headshot K. Hunt
Siaki Ika's headshot S. Ika
Keaontay Ingram's headshot K. Ingram
Nazeeh Johnson's headshot N. Johnson
Chris Jones's headshot C. Jones
Cam Jones's headshot C. Jones
George Karlaftis's headshot G. Karlaftis
Travis Kelce's headshot T. Kelce
Fabien Lovett's headshot F. Lovett
Blake Lynch's headshot B. Lynch
Patrick Mahomes's headshot P. Mahomes
Trent McDuffie's headshot T. McDuffie
McKade Mettauer's headshot M. Mettauer
Jaylon Moore's headshot J. Moore
Skyy Moore's headshot S. Moore
Wanya Morris's headshot W. Morris
Hunter Nourzad's headshot H. Nourzad
Chris Oladokun's headshot C. Oladokun
Isiah Pacheco's headshot I. Pacheco
Mike Pennel's headshot M. Pennel
Nikko Remigio's headshot N. Remigio
Rashee Rice's headshot R. Rice
Christian Roland-Wallace's headshot C. Roland-Wallace
Justyn Ross's headshot J. Ross
Darius Rush's headshot D. Rush
Eric Scott's headshot E. Scott
Spencer Shrader's headshot S. Shrader
Trey Smith's headshot T. Smith
JuJu Smith-Schuster's headshot J. Smith-Schuster
Carson Steele's headshot C. Steele
Kingsley Suamataia's headshot K. Suamataia
Keith Taylor's headshot K. Taylor
Jason Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
Jawaan Taylor's headshot J. Taylor
BJ Thompson's headshot B. Thompson
Tyquan Thornton's headshot T. Thornton
Robert Tonyan's headshot R. Tonyan
Drue Tranquill's headshot D. Tranquill
Marlon Tuipulotu's headshot M. Tuipulotu
Jaylen Watson's headshot J. Watson
Jared Wiley's headshot J. Wiley
Joshua Williams's headshot J. Williams
James Winchester's headshot J. Winchester
Xavier Worthy's headshot X. Worthy

Comments

Chiefs Make Near-$50 Million Move Involving Patrick Mahomes: Report

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x