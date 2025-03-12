Chiefs Make Near-$50 Million Move Involving Patrick Mahomes: Report

For a franchise with salary cap constraints, the Kansas City Chiefs made several big splashes both prior to NFL free agency, and then again at the start of the legal tampering period.

KC secured right guard Trey Smith utilizing an expensive franchise tag, they extended linebacker Nick Bolton and wide receiver Hollywood Brown on deals that combined for over $55 million (total value), they agreed to terms on a $30 million contract with left tackle Jaylon Moore and they locked in a new starting cornerback in Kristian Fulton — among other more minor moves.

How did general manager Brett Veach manage to accomplish all of this, given the Chiefs’ cap concerns? ESPN NFL insider Field Yates shed some light on this on March 12, the same day these transactions all become official at the start of the new league year.

“The Chiefs have restructured the contracts of QB Patrick Mahomes and DT Chris Jones, creating $49.446M in 2025 cap space,” Yates noted on X. Explaining: “The space (plus more) [is] needed for Kansas City to sign their early free agents, including LT Jaylon Moore and CB Kristian Fulton.”

So, as expected, Veach cashes in on his purposefully lucrative long-term deals once again, restructuring both Mahomes and Jones. This time, that cap hack sheds an amount that is just under $50 million, allowing Kansas City to operate freely earlier this week.