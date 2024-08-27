Chiefs’ Carson Steele Receives Public Message From Mom Upon Making 53-Man Roster

Kansas City Chiefs fan favorite rookie Carson Steele has made the initial 53-man roster, and no one appeared prouder than his very own mother, Angela Berry Steele.

“Congratulations Carson Steele on making your dreams come true!” She posted on X after the news had spread. Adding: “Your family loves you so much and we’re beyond proud of you!! You’ve worked your whole life for this moment right here….enjoy every second of your NFL career! You’ve earned it! ALL THE GLORY TO GOD!”

“Mama Steele” — or so a fan nicknamed her — also hashtagged #ChiefsKingdom at the end of the public message to her son. As you can imagine, fans were quick to show their support with nearly 5,000 likes in roughly four hours.

There were also many comments from supporters of both the Chiefs and the rookie running back/fullback.

“Congratulations Mama Steele to your son and your entire family,” one fan replied. “Welcome! Your son is such a fun and exciting player to watch. We’ll be cheering for him!”

Another said: “I am happy your son has made the 53. He played his heart out and earned it.”

And a third responded: “This is gonna be awesome!!! Just wait to get bombarded with love from our fanbase.. This is going to be a fun yr… If you need anything just shout it out… And help will [follow].”

It wasn’t just Chiefs Kingdom showing love to the Steele family, however. The rookie’s college fanbase with the USC Trojans showed their support too.

“Love it! Congrats Carson! Couldn’t be more thrilled for you and your family!” A USC fan said. “I knew that if you had a chance, you’d prove yourself as you have every step of the way! CG Trojan nation is so proud of you and all that you’ve accomplished!”

Full Chiefs Offense on the Initial 53-Man Roster

A couple of hours after the 4 p.m. (EST) deadline, Chiefs beat reporters finally began sharing the full initial 53-man roster on social media.

Arrowhead Pride media insider Pete Sweeney revealed the full offensive depth chart first:

Quarterback (2): Patrick Mahomes II, Carson Wentz.

Running back (2): Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire.

Fullback (1): Steele.

Wide receiver (7): Hollywood Brown, Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Justin Watson, Skyy Moore, Mecole Hardman, JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Tight end (4): Travis Kelce, Noah Gray, Jared Wiley, Peyton Hendershot (trade).

Offensive line (10): LT Kingsley Suamataia, LG Joe Thuney, C Creed Humphrey, RG Trey Smith, RT Jawaan Taylor, Wanya Morris, Mike Caliendo, Hunter Nourzad, Ethan Driskell, C.J. Hanson.

The big surprises on this side of the ball were a late cut of veteran offensive tackle Lucas Niang — a former third-round selection in 2020 — as well as the trade for Hendershot with the Dallas Cowboys. Not to mention the Smith-Schuster reunion on August 26.

The Chiefs sent the Cowboys a “late-round conditional pick” for the new tight end according to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero. He’ll become the fourth TE on the roster alongside Kelce, Gray and Wiley.

Niang’s release saves Kansas City approximately $1.109 million in cap space according to Over the Cap.

Full Chiefs Defense on Initial 53-Man Roster

On the defensive side, the Chiefs have only elected to keep 24 players so far. Per Sweeney, they were:

Defensive tackle (4): Chris Jones, Turk Wharton, Derrick Nnadi, Mike Pennel.

Defensive end (5): George Karlaftis, Mike Danna, Malik Herring, Felix Anudike-Uzomah, Cameron Thomas (trade).

Linebacker (5): Nick Bolton, Drue Tranquill, Leo Chenal, Jack Cochrane, Cam Jones.

Cornerback (6): Trent McDuffie, Jaylen Watson, Joshua Williams, Nazeeh Johnson, Nic Jones, Chamarri Conner (nickel).

Safety (4): Justin Reid, Bryan Cook, Jaden Hicks, Christian Roland-Wallace.

There were more shockers on the defensive side, including yet another trade — this time for edge rusher help. Neil Farrell Jr. was also expected to make the roster as a fifth defensive tackle but was left off. As was cornerback and 2024 draft pick Kamal Hadden.

Then there was Roland-Wallace’s inclusion at safety. The undrafted rookie was labeled a “hidden gem” ahead of the cutdown, but he was still considered more of a practice squad candidate than someone that would find his way onto the 53-man roster.

As expected, the three specialists will be kicker Harrison Butker, punter Matt Araiza and long snapper James Winchester.