Chiefs Beat Reporter Guarantees Unlikely Cut Candidate Will Make Roster

There are several interesting Kansas City Chiefs roster competitions that will come to a head on the evening of August 22 — the date of KC’s preseason finale.

One of those battles will play out on the defensive line. Most 53-man roster projections have the Chiefs keeping 10 defensive linemen, but opinions differ on which 10 and whether or not Kansas City will split the group evenly (five defensive ends and five tackles) or hold onto an extra D-tackle.

After the second preseason game, Chiefs Digest and KSHB41 beat reporters Matt Derrick and Nick Jacobs discussed various positive and negative performances that could impact the roster cutdown on the “41 is the Mic” podcast. And one mention guaranteed an unlikely veteran would make the team.

“One defender I’m gonna [highlight] — because this is the second game in a row that I think he’s had a couple of good moments and is to me a player that we don’t talk a lot about,” Derrick began on August 18. Revealing: “Matt Dickerson’s making this team.”

The versatile journeyman jumped back and forth between the active roster and practice squad in 2023, appearing in 12 games and 190 defensive snaps for the Chiefs. He is by no means a sure thing to survive cuts, and yet, Derrick remained steadfast in his belief.

“I’m telling you, [Dickerson] is going to make the 53-man roster,” he told Jacobs. Acknowledging that Dickerson is “not super flashy.”

“This is two weeks in a row that he’s gotten some pressure on the quarterback, I want to say he even got another tipped pass [against the Detroit Lions],” Derrick reasoned. “He might not be active every single week but from what I’ve seen of the snaps at training camp, I think this guy is going to be making the team.”

Matt Derrick Did Predict Matt Dickerson Would Make Chiefs Roster Before Lions Matchup

Although Derrick’s prediction feels somewhat bold, he did back up his words in his most recent 53-man projection on August 14. And that was published before the Lions outing.

“Normally the mix would be five ends and five tackles but the club’s lack of depth on the edge makes it difficult to keep a fifth edge player for now,” Derrick stated, keeping Dickerson and Neil Farrell Jr. over a younger defensive end like Truman Jones.

“Taking into consideration the health of Chris Jones (groin and shoulder injuries in camp) and [Derrick] Nnadi (still not fully back from triceps surgery) along with the age of [Mike] Pennel (33) and keeping an extra tackle starting the season isn’t the worst idea,” he argued. “Several players have inside/outside flexibility which could allow the Chiefs to float here until [Charles] Omenihu’s anticipated return at midseason.”

Needless to say, one of those inside/outside candidates is Dickerson.

5 Chiefs Defensive Linemen Appear to Be Fighting for 3 Roster Spots

Assuming for a moment that the Chiefs do indeed keep 10 defensive linemen — and don’t choose to bolster this position with a free agent addition, trade or waiver claim — there appear to be five players in serious contention for three reserve roles.

Along with Dickerson, Farrell and Truman Jones, that group also includes staff favorite DE Malik Herring and undrafted rookie Fabien Lovett.

Out of the five, Herring might have the best chance at a roster spot. The Chiefs will need another reliable edge rusher behind Felix Anudike-Uzomah and the starters, and Herring has developed inside this KC system for years.

The Chiefs also traded for Farrell in 2023, so that gives him a leg up on someone like Jones or Dickerson.

Lovett is another wildcard, being that he’s flashed potential as a rookie. However, the general consensus seems to be that the UDFA will spend his initial NFL season on the practice squad.