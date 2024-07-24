Report: Chiefs Injury Updates as WR & CB Leave Training Camp

The one thing every organization and fanbase can universally agree on during training camp is a hope for no injuries. Unfortunately, the Kansas City Chiefs suffered two of relative importance on July 24.

“Chiefs report WR Justin Watson left with a foot injury and CB Nazeeh Johnson exited with a knee issue,” Chiefs Digest beat reporter Matt Derrick relayed from practice.

The positive news is that in an update from A-to-Z Sports reporter Charles Goldman, Johnson was called “good” by multiple sources with knowledge of the situation. Goldman added that “one source indicated that Johnson simply ‘landed funny’ on the knee after a play during practice and wanted to get it checked out for precautionary reasons.”

Remember, Johnson suffered a torn ACL almost a year ago to the day on July 30, 2023.

As for Watson, Goldman stated that there is “no word” yet from the Chiefs. Fox 4 KC’s PJ Green shared footage of the apparent injury on X.

At the time of the injury, Arrowhead Pride reporter Pete Sweeney noted that the ailment occurred on a “sliding” catch during the 7-on-7 period of practice, but it looks more like Watson slips on the field upon closer inspection. “He walked off with the help of trainers,” Sweeney continued.

ESPN’s Adam Teicher also added that “after a lengthy visit with trainers, Watson is now being carted up the hill and to the locker room.” It’s fair to point out that carts are often used for transport during training camp, unlike in a real NFL game where they’re typically utilized for more severe injuries.

Next Man Up Mentality Features Chiefs WR Nikko Remigio & TE Jared Wiley After Justin Watson Injury

As we all know too well, the mentality tends to be “next man up” when an injury occurs in the sports world. If Watson — who is expected to make the Week 1 roster — does end up missing time, someone will have to step up and fill the void.

On July 24, that wide receiver was second-year UDFA Nikko Remigio once again.

“[Patrick] Mahomes began a late 11-on-11 period with a deep pass down the left sideline to Nikko Remigio,” Sweeney reported after practice. “Remigio recognized it was a good catch as he spun the ball in celebration.”

KC Sports Network just so happened to get this play on tape.

The other big play on Wednesday came courtesy of another OTA and minicamp star — rookie tight end Jared Wiley.

“Later, Jared Wiley caught a pass down the right sideline from Mahomes and held the ball out in celebration,” Sweeney went on. “[Linebacker Drue] Tranquill didn’t love this, and he knocked it of his hands as he pointed that Wiley was out of bounds. Some good fire in the heat.”

Once again, KC Sports Network was ready at the scene, referring to this catch as the “play of the day.”

Both Remigio and Wiley have continued to impress all spring and summer. If Watson misses time, that could mean more reps for the pair of youngsters as training camp rages on.

Attendance Report From Day 4 of Chiefs Training Camp

According to Sweeney, cornerback Kelvin Joseph returned to practice on Wednesday after two excused absences.

The NFI players (safety Justin Reid and defensive end BJ Thompson) “remain out,” however, as do the players on the PUP list (defensive tackle Derrick Nnadi, defensive lineman Charles Omenihu, guard Joe Thuney and cornerback Jaylen Watson).

Sweeney also relayed that first-round wide receiver Xavier Worthy is still sick and did not practice for the third straight day on July 24.

Time is always a factor during training camp. If you miss too much of it, you could get left in the dust at the cutdown.

Outside of Joseph, that probably won’t happen for most of the players above — who are all either veterans of the organization or recent draft picks that are unlikely to be cut — but missed practices could dictate playing time, nonetheless.