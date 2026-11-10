Vikings Could Make Late-Trade Push for Raiders QB Kirk Cousins

The Las Vegas Raiders could have a much bigger opportunity to capitalize on the Kirk Cousins trade market after the Minnesota Vikings‘ latest quarterback struggles.

Carson Wentz has not impressed at all against the Buffalo Bills, throwing multiple interceptions while Minnesota’s offense struggled to establish any rhythm. With the Vikings still believing they can compete for a championship, especially with a defense that is dominating opposing offenses, their quarterback situation could force general manager Nolan Teasley to explore more aggressive options before the November 10th deadline.

If Minnesota comes calling about Cousins, however, Raiders general manager John Spytek shouldn’t be willing to accept just any offer. Today’s price is not yesterday’s price.

Raiders News: Carson Wentz’s Struggles Could Force Vikings to Revisit Kirk Cousins

Minnesota’s quarterback situation becomes even more evident with their game against Buffalo, and former All-Pro offensive tackle Terron Armstead recently suggested that Minnesota should explore bringing Kirk Cousins back.

“If you can get Kirk Cousins from the Raiders. They let Mendoza get his feet wet. Move Kirk Cousins. You send either Kyler or Carson Wentz over there. I think Kirk would change that dynamic completely back in Minnesota,” Armstead said.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter also suggested that the Vikings are worth monitoring as the trade deadline quickly approaches.

“I’m watching the Vikings QB position. Especially when they have an all-world defense that’s good enough to win a Super Bowl where they need the QB to play well. Where they need the offense to produce. Again, with everything going on, I’m watching the Vikings QB position.

Cousins has also addressed the possibility of being traded, although he made it clear that the decision isn’t in his hands.

“It feels a little bit out of my hands, and I’ll let the decision-makers make the decisions and react accordingly,” Cousins said.

For the Raiders, that could present an opportunity to turn a veteran quarterback into another valuable draft asset.

Raiders Should Raise Cousins’ Trade Price

If Minnesota decides it needs to make a quarterback change, Spytek should recognize that the circumstances surrounding Cousins’ availability have changed.

The Vikings have a lot more urgency to acquire a QB like Cousins than they did a few weeks ago. Their defense gives them a legitimate reason to make an aggressive trade, and they need someone under center who can consistently move the football and take advantage of their championship-caliber roster.

Something that Murray and Wentz have struggled to do.

The Raiders shouldn’t consider anything less than a second-round pick for Cousins. It might seem like a high price for a quarterback who could become a free agent after the season, but the Vikings would be acquiring a player who could give them a Super Bowl.

Additionally, the move would also benefit Las Vegas not just with the premium draft capital but also because it gives Mendoza time to get some reps.

If Minnesota comes calling in the next few hours, Spytek should be willing to listen, but he shouldn’t settle for a low-ball offer for Cousins. The Raiders should be able to get a good return in a trade at this point.