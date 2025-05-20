Dolphins Make Decision on Top Free Agent Target Amid Latest Rumors

According to published reports, the Miami Dolphins are looking for veteran cornerback help, but likely will not make a move until training camp stars in July.

Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reported on Tuesday that Miami has expressed an interest in former Los Angeles Chargers free agent Asante Samuel Jr.

“The Dolphins also remain in contact with former Bills starter Rasul Douglas, who rejected a previous Miami offer after a visit earlier this month,” Jackson said. “The Dolphins — who are trying to trade Pro Bowl cornerback Jalen Ramsey — have not made an offer to Samuel and have not brought him in for a visit, a source said.”

Jackson did say the Dolphins have conveyed interest in Samuel, who is a local product out of Fort Lauderdale St. Thomas Aquinas High School.

“But the Dolphins have conveyed interest and said they want to keep tabs on his recovery from neck surgery and want to remain in touch,” Jackson wrote. “If something materializes with the Dolphins and Samuel, it likely would happen in July. Samuel Jr., 25, underwent neck surgery in April and has a check-up scheduled in early July, after which he will meet with several teams.”

Samuel’s Concerning Injury History

A report by ESPN, according to Jackson, said he will be available to play this season. The Saints brought him in for a visit earlier this offseason.

Samuel had six interceptions in four seasons for the Los Angeles Chargers, who drafted him in the second round out of Florida State in 2021.

He also had three interceptions in a playoff loss to Jacksonville.

According to Jackson, “Samuel, who missed 13 games last season due to a shoulder injury, has a solid 92.3 career passer rating in his coverage area, per Pro Football Reference.”

This week ESPN’s Matt Bowen wrote that Samuel’s best fit would be with the Miami Dolphins.

“When healthy, Samuel has a playmaking mentality at cornerback and uses sudden closing speed to break on the ball,” Bowen said. “That fits in a Miami defense that played Cover 2 on 27.3% of opponent drop backs last season, the fourth most in the league. Samuel has the traits to pattern match in man, too.”

Alternative Cornerback Options

Going back to Douglas, the Dolphins have remained in contact with the journeyman who last played for the Buffalo Bills. The Dolphins conveyed an offer to Douglas, but it was summarily rejected. Jackson said the parties will continue to talk as training camp approaches.

“Douglas, 6-2, started 15 games for the Bills last season and has 120 appearances and 80 starts over eight seasons. He has played for Philadelphia, Green Bay, Carolina, and Buffalo and has a 93.2 career passer rating in his coverage area, Jackson wrote. “He very likely would start on the boundary if he signs with Miami.”

Aside from All-Pro corner Jalen Ramsey, who more than likely will be traded after June 1, and nickel cornerback Kader Kohou, the Dolphins have no other players capable of starting. The balance of the corners on the roster are all fringe players.

Miami’s other cornerbacks are under former second-round pick Cam Smith, Storm Duck, Kendall Sheffield, draftee Jason Marshall Jr., undrafted rookies BJ Adams and Ethan Robinson, Jason Maitre, Artie Burns, Isaiah Johnson, and Ethan Bonner.