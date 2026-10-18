NFL Drops Hammer With Punishment Over Miami Dolphins Game

The Miami Dolphins remain winless heading into Week 6 of the NFL season. Additionally, the Dolphins are the only team in the NFL that has not held a lead at any point this season. However, there does appear to be growth in what is a young, inexperienced roster.

While the 31-24 final score against the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 5 likely painted Miami’s performance in a better light, Miami did show progress. The team’s running game had its best performance of the season, with Ollie Gordon leading the way. Additionally, Miami scored more than one touchdown for the first time this season.

The NFL has now announced several punishments for players after their actions during Miami’s Week 5 game against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cincinnati Bengals Players Punished for Actions During Miami Dolphins Game

Every year, the NFL and NFL Players Association agree on a set of game-related rules violations that may result in accountability measures. According to the NFL, the purpose of this is “to protect players from unnecessary risk and preserve competitive balance and game integrity.”

During the first quarter of the Miami Dolphins’ Week 5 game, Cincinnati Bengals safety Jordan Battle brought down Miami wide receiver Malik Washington after an 18-yard gain. While Battle did not receive a penalty during the play, the NFL fined him $21,623 for unnecessary roughness due to illegal use of the helmet. Ultimately for the Dolphins, the call being missed during the game did not affect things as the drive ended in a touchdown for Miami.

Additionally, Cincinnati tight end Erick All was also fined by the NFL for his actions in the first quarter. All was fined $7,073 for unnecessary roughness during the kickoff after Miami’s touchdown. Unlike Battle’s penalty, All’s penalty was flagged during the game.

Both Battle and All could choose to appeal. If they were to appeal, their cases would be “heard by appeals officers and former NFL players, Derrick Brooks, Ramon Foster or Jordy Nelson, who are jointly appointed and paid by the NFL/NFLPA. The decisions made are final and binding.”

Dolphins Bye Week

While the Miami Dolphins’ first five weeks of NFL football have been a difficult viewing experience for fans, there are reasons for optimism as the team enjoys its bye week. In particular, the team’s rookie class has given fans a reason to look forward to the rest of the season.

Dolphins on SI’s Jake Gibson noted that the draft class has been “sensational.” Gibson wrote: “There are some fans who might not agree with the decision to draft Kadyn Proctor in the first round, but Proctor has done nothing but justify his selection. It hasn’t always been perfect, but you can’t deny that only three penalties and one sack through 292 snaps isn’t fantastic for a rookie playing left guard for the first time since his freshman season at Alabama.

The major rookie sensation, however, has been linebacker Jacob Rodriguez. Through Week Five, he leads the NFL in tackles (57). He’s also recorded three tackles for a loss, a pass deflection, and is one of 25 linebackers with an interception. These are first-round numbers being done by someone who was picked 43rd overall, and justify consideration for the Defensive Rookie Of The Year Award.

Chris Johnson might have had a shaky start to the season, but he’s ramped up his play since Week Three. When playing in man coverage, he’s allowed seven receptions (sixth least in the NFL), 29 receiving yards (third least), and 4.1 yards per catch (second least).”