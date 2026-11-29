Week 12 is here, and the 1-9 Miami Dolphins are taking on the 3-8 New York Jets in Miami Gardens, Florida. Despite the Dolphins beating the Jets earlier in the season, New York comes into the game as 6.5-point favorites, up from an initial 3.5-point favorite.

The rebuilding Dolphins are in a prime spot to land top-end talent in the 2027 NFL Draft, with the No. 3 overall pick. Currently ahead of them are the Tennessee Titans and the Los Angeles Chargers.

The Dolphins can go a lot of different directions, but one mock draft proposes they land the best wide receiver in the nation. On top of that, it predicts they will trade for another first-round pick to take an intriguing quarterback prospect.

Jeremiah Smith and Arch Manning Mocked to Dolphins

Earlier today, Pro Football Network released a mock draft in which the Dolphins landed both Jeremiah Smith and Arch Manning.

Smith, consistently considered the best prospect in the draft, would be perfect for Miami. They currently possess a young wide receiver core without an X-Factor. Jeremiah Smith is that guy.

This regular season, the Heisman Award favorite racked up 94 receptions for 1,572 receiving yards and 20 touchdowns. Across three years, he has 257 receptions for 4,130 receiving yards and 47 touchdowns. He’s also a one-time All-American (2025), and surely will be named one again this season.

Then, there’s Manning. He didn’t have the greatest year by any means, but he is still a worthwhile draft prospect. This year, he completed 64.9% of passes for 2,628 yards, 22 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. As a runner, he rushed for 198 yards and four touchdowns.

These two could easily form one of the best duos in the NFL, in due time. Smith is more “ready” as a prospect than Manning, but getting him some experience with NFL coaches and quarterbacks will definitely help his development.

Current State of Dolphins QB-WR Room

The two quarterbacks who have manned the helm for the Dolphins are Malik Willis and Kyle McCord. McCord is the current starter for the team as Willis manages and recovers from an injury that placed him on the injured reserve.

As for the wide receiver room, it’s a similar “By committee” situation. Their main receivers are Malik Washington, Caleb Douglas, and Chris Bell. Despite being 10 games in, only Washington has cracked 400 yards of receiving. Douglas and Bell are both rookies, but you’d still like to see more production, especially in a wide receiver room that is wide open in terms of looking for a 1A.

Stepping into the team’s current state, Smith will immediately become the alpha the team needs in that receiving room. As for Manning, he might ride the bench for a little while, but in due time the offense will be his to command.

Quarterback and wide receiver are two positions that the Dolphins need to improve, and Smith and Manning are two great candidates to do so.