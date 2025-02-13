Vikings Expected to Replace Sam Darnold With 63,000-Yard MVP QB

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to show their whole cards with regards to several questions involving what the quarterback room will look like in 2025, but at least one NFL analyst expects the franchise to raise some eyebrows when it finally does.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, February 11, wrote that he expects Minnesota to let Sam Darnold depart in free agency and replace him with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will then compete with second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy for the starting job.

“McCarthy has stated he wants to compete for the QB1 job during training camp, a role he may have to surprisingly battle with Aaron Rodgers for. The future Hall of Famer could be on the verge of completing his Brett Favre career arc by following in the legendary Green Bay Packers gunslinger’s footsteps and finishing his career in the Twin Cities after an underwhelming stint with the New York Jets,” Kay wrote. “If Rodgers does come to Minnesota, his experience and veteran savvy should give him an edge over McCarthy in an open QB competition this offseason.”

Vikings Can Offer Desirable Landing Spot to 4-Time MVP

Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old late next season, won’t be back with the Jets after a failed two-year experiment.

The four-time MVP played just four snaps for New York in 2023 before suffering a torn Achilles tendon during Week 1 that knocked him out for the remainder of the campaign. He started all 17 contests last season, but the team finished with a 5-12 record.

The Jets fired former head coach Robert Saleh and former general manager Joe Douglas during the season and ushered in new leadership over the last few weeks, spelling the end of Rodgers’ tumultuous tenure in the Big Apple.

That said, Rodgers remains a starting-caliber quarterback despite 20 years of work. He finished last year strong, tallying nearly 3,900 passing yards, 28 TDs and 11 INTs on a 63% completion rate, per Pro Football Reference. Rodgers has amassed 62,952 passing yards over the course of his career.

Aaron Rodgers Will Potentially Have Multiple Options in NFL Free Agency

Rodgers remains a member of the Jets organization for now, though the franchise will ultimately designate him a post-June 1 release, which will allow Rodgers to sign with whatever team he chooses come the official opening of free agency on March 12.

A handful of other teams could make sense as landing spots for Rodgers, though many potential openings probably won’t work due to the likelihood that he plays just one or two more seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could perhaps use a bridge quarterback to a new answer under center in 2026, for instance one acquired at some point on Day 2 of the upcoming draft. Only Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami have first-round grades, and both will certainly be off the board before Pittsburgh makes its first selection with the No. 21 overall pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans could also make sense if either team ends up with Sanders or Ward, as Rodgers could serve as a one-year bridge to either player at either destination. However, the Steelers make more sense on Rodgers’ side of the equation, as they made the playoffs last season and have a chance to contend in 2025 with high-level quarterback play.