Hi, Subscriber

Vikings Expected to Replace Sam Darnold With 63,000-Yard MVP QB

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Sam Darnold, Minnesota Vikings
Getty
Quarterback Sam Darnold of the Minnesota Vikings.

The Minnesota Vikings have yet to show their whole cards with regards to several questions involving what the quarterback room will look like in 2025, but at least one NFL analyst expects the franchise to raise some eyebrows when it finally does.

Alex Kay of Bleacher Report on Tuesday, February 11, wrote that he expects Minnesota to let Sam Darnold depart in free agency and replace him with former Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who will then compete with second-year signal-caller J.J. McCarthy for the starting job.

“McCarthy has stated he wants to compete for the QB1 job during training camp, a role he may have to surprisingly battle with Aaron Rodgers for. The future Hall of Famer could be on the verge of completing his Brett Favre career arc by following in the legendary Green Bay Packers gunslinger’s footsteps and finishing his career in the Twin Cities after an underwhelming stint with the New York Jets,” Kay wrote. “If Rodgers does come to Minnesota, his experience and veteran savvy should give him an edge over McCarthy in an open QB competition this offseason.”

Vikings Can Offer Desirable Landing Spot to 4-Time MVP

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

GettyNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers, who will turn 42 years old late next season, won’t be back with the Jets after a failed two-year experiment.

The four-time MVP played just four snaps for New York in 2023 before suffering a torn Achilles tendon during Week 1 that knocked him out for the remainder of the campaign. He started all 17 contests last season, but the team finished with a 5-12 record.

The Jets fired former head coach Robert Saleh and former general manager Joe Douglas during the season and ushered in new leadership over the last few weeks, spelling the end of Rodgers’ tumultuous tenure in the Big Apple.

That said, Rodgers remains a starting-caliber quarterback despite 20 years of work. He finished last year strong, tallying nearly 3,900 passing yards, 28 TDs and 11 INTs on a 63% completion rate, per Pro Football Reference. Rodgers has amassed 62,952 passing yards over the course of his career.

Aaron Rodgers Will Potentially Have Multiple Options in NFL Free Agency

Aaron Rodgers, Jets

GettyNew York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers.

Rodgers remains a member of the Jets organization for now, though the franchise will ultimately designate him a post-June 1 release, which will allow Rodgers to sign with whatever team he chooses come the official opening of free agency on March 12.

A handful of other teams could make sense as landing spots for Rodgers, though many potential openings probably won’t work due to the likelihood that he plays just one or two more seasons.

The Pittsburgh Steelers could perhaps use a bridge quarterback to a new answer under center in 2026, for instance one acquired at some point on Day 2 of the upcoming draft. Only Shedeur Sanders of Colorado and Cam Ward of Miami have first-round grades, and both will certainly be off the board before Pittsburgh makes its first selection with the No. 21 overall pick.

The Las Vegas Raiders or Tennessee Titans could also make sense if either team ends up with Sanders or Ward, as Rodgers could serve as a one-year bridge to either player at either destination. However, the Steelers make more sense on Rodgers’ side of the equation, as they made the playoffs last season and have a chance to contend in 2025 with high-level quarterback play.

Max Dible covers the NFL, NBA and MLB for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Chicago Bears and Cleveland Browns. He covered local and statewide news as a reporter for West Hawaii Today and served as news director for BigIslandNow.com and Pacific Media Group's family of Big Island radio stations before joining Heavy. More about Max Dible

Read More
,

Minnesota Vikings Players

Jordan Addison's headshot J. Addison
Cam Akers's headshot C. Akers
Brian Asamoah's headshot B. Asamoah
Travis Bell's headshot T. Bell
Mekhi Blackmon's headshot M. Blackmon
Garrett Bradbury's headshot G. Bradbury
Blake Brandel's headshot B. Brandel
Jonathan Bullard's headshot J. Bullard
Camryn Bynum's headshot C. Bynum
Henry Byrd's headshot H. Byrd
Blake Cashman's headshot B. Cashman
Ty Chandler's headshot T. Chandler
Sam Darnold's headshot S. Darnold
Christian Darrisaw's headshot C. Darrisaw
Andrew DePaola's headshot A. DePaola
Dan Feeney's headshot D. Feeney
Jeremy Flax's headshot J. Flax
Stephon Gilmore's headshot S. Gilmore
Jonathan Greenard's headshot J. Greenard
Shaquill Griffin's headshot S. Griffin
Kamu Grugier-Hill's headshot K. Grugier-Hill
Kahlef Hailassie's headshot K. Hailassie
C.J. Ham's headshot C. Ham
Jonathan Harris's headshot J. Harris
T.J. Hockenson's headshot T. Hockenson
Ed Ingram's headshot E. Ingram
Lucky Jackson's headshot L. Jackson
Theo Jackson's headshot T. Jackson
Justin Jefferson's headshot J. Jefferson
Marcellus Johnson's headshot M. Johnson
Jeshaun Jones's headshot J. Jones
Pat Jones's headshot P. Jones
Aaron Jones's headshot A. Jones
Daniel Jones's headshot D. Jones
Michael Jurgens's headshot M. Jurgens
J.J. McCarthy's headshot J. McCarthy
Dwight McGlothern's headshot D. McGlothern
Josh Metellus's headshot J. Metellus
Fabian Moreau's headshot F. Moreau
Nick Mullens's headshot N. Mullens
Johnny Mundt's headshot J. Mundt
Gabriel Murphy's headshot G. Murphy
Byron Murphy's headshot B. Murphy
Jalen Nailor's headshot J. Nailor
Brian O'Neill's headshot B. O'Neill
Josh Oliver's headshot J. Oliver
Ivan Pace's headshot I. Pace
Harrison Phillips's headshot H. Phillips
Brandon Powell's headshot B. Powell
David Quessenberry's headshot D. Quessenberry
Jalen Redmond's headshot J. Redmond
Will Reichard's headshot W. Reichard
Trevor Reid's headshot T. Reid
Bo Richter's headshot B. Richter
Dalton Risner's headshot D. Risner
Cam Robinson's headshot C. Robinson
Levi Drake Rodriguez's headshot L. Rodriguez
Walter Rouse's headshot W. Rouse
Brett Rypien's headshot B. Rypien
Zavier Scott's headshot Z. Scott
Trent Sherfield's headshot T. Sherfield
Harrison Smith's headshot H. Smith
Reddy Steward's headshot R. Steward
Taki Taimani's headshot T. Taimani
Thayer Thomas's headshot T. Thomas
Ambry Thomas's headshot A. Thomas
NaJee Thompson's headshot N. Thompson
Jerry Tillery's headshot J. Tillery
Max Tooley's headshot M. Tooley
Dallas Turner's headshot D. Turner
Andrew Van Ginkel's headshot A. Van Ginkel
Jay Ward's headshot J. Ward
Jihad Ward's headshot J. Ward
Leroy Watson's headshot L. Watson
Nahshon Wright's headshot N. Wright
Ryan Wright's headshot R. Wright

Comments

Vikings Expected to Replace Sam Darnold With 63,000-Yard MVP QB

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x