Vikings Can Replace Injured Blackmon With Former 49ers, Rams Starting CB

The Minnesota Vikings have had cornerback issues for several years and a string of misfortune this offseason has mitigated the team’s most recent efforts to address its defensive deficiency.
Matt Holder of Bleacher Report on Saturday, July 27, authored a list of the top five remaining free agents across all positions. On that list he named two cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore and Ahkello Witherspoon, who represent some of the last established and available defensive backs on the market.
Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, but his market value of $9 million for the 2024 campaign is reflective of that history of success. Witherspoon, a former starter for both the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20) and more recently the Los Angeles Rams (2023), should be more affordable while still capable of playing meaningful snaps for an aggressive Vikings defense under coordinator Brian Flores.
“Witherspoon has struggled to stay off the injury report for the majority of his tenure in the NFL, which might explain why he’s still available in free agency,” Holder wrote. “However, he is coming off a career year with [3] interceptions and 14 passes defended. Those figures are tied for the most … of his career, as he finally played a full year’s worth of games.”
Mekhi Blackmon’s Injury Hurts Vikings’ Secondary Rotation
Defensive back Mekhi Blackmon, a third-round pick of the Vikings in the 2023 NFL draft, suffered a knee injury during practice on July 24 that will likely rob him of his entire second season.
“#Vikings CB Mekhi Blackmon suffered a torn ACL in the first practice of training camp today, per source,” Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported via X. “Tough blow for Minnesota and Blackmon, who played in 15 games (three starts) as a rookie last season.”
Minnesota’s depth chart wasn’t set in stone at the time of Blackmon’s injury, though the 25-year-old was likely to slot in as a second-string option at the position (at worst) in a rotation that will still include Byron Murphy Jr., free agent addition Shaquill Griffin and Akayleb Evans.
Former Vikings rookie cornerback Khyree Jackson, a fourth-round pick in April, also had a chance to compete for snaps in the secondary coming into training camp. However, Jackson died tragically in a car crash on July 6 in his home state of Maryland.
Ahkello Witherspoon Can Offer Vikings Depth, Experience in Secondary
Former second-round pick (2022) Andrew Booth Jr. is the most likely candidate to elevate into the No. 4 spot in Minnesota’s cornerback rotation, despite failing to live up to his draft position over two years in the NFL.
He played in only six games during his rookie campaign due to a meniscus injury and started just one contest in 2023. In total, Booth has played only 256 total defensive snaps during his professional career.
Given Booth’s lack of success and the team’s lack of depth at the position, Witherspoon could make a good deal of sense on a short-term, affordable contract. Between his stints in the NFC West with the 49ers and Rams, Witherspoon played two years with the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Across his seven years in the league, Witherspoon has defended 49 passes, logged 11 INTs, forced 1 fumble and scored a defensive touchdown.