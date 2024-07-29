Vikings Can Replace Injured Blackmon With Former 49ers, Rams Starting CB

The Minnesota Vikings have had cornerback issues for several years and a string of misfortune this offseason has mitigated the team’s most recent efforts to address its defensive deficiency.

Matt Holder of Bleacher Report on Saturday, July 27, authored a list of the top five remaining free agents across all positions. On that list he named two cornerbacks, Stephon Gilmore and Ahkello Witherspoon, who represent some of the last established and available defensive backs on the market.

Gilmore is a five-time Pro Bowler and former Defensive Player of the Year, but his market value of $9 million for the 2024 campaign is reflective of that history of success. Witherspoon, a former starter for both the San Francisco 49ers (2017-20) and more recently the Los Angeles Rams (2023), should be more affordable while still capable of playing meaningful snaps for an aggressive Vikings defense under coordinator Brian Flores.

“Witherspoon has struggled to stay off the injury report for the majority of his tenure in the NFL, which might explain why he’s still available in free agency,” Holder wrote. “However, he is coming off a career year with [3] interceptions and 14 passes defended. Those figures are tied for the most … of his career, as he finally played a full year’s worth of games.”