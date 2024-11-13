Vikings Floated as Free Agency Home for $6 Million Former 2nd-Round Pick

Minnesota Vikings defensive coordinator Brian Flores could be highly sought-after next offseason. But even if he returns, the Vikings have work to do to fix the holes on the defense and free agency could be a solution.

The Vikings could be in the market for an influx of youth at cornerback. Two of their top three players are aging and all three are on expiring contracts.

“Minnesota is currently projected to have $75 million of cap space available this offseason, according to Over The Cap, and the front office will likely spend a good chunk of that money at cornerback.” Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder and Kristopher Knox wrote on November 11. “Byron Murphy, Stephon Gilmore and Shaquill Griffin are all about to have their contracts expire, so the position will be a major need.”

Fulton intercepted ex-Vikings QB Kirk Cousins in a joint practice during training camp in 2023.

Fulton, 26, was the No. 61 overall pick of the 2020 draft by the Tennessee Titans. He battled injuries throughout his four-year tenure there. He signed with the Los Angeles Chargers in free agency during the 2024 offseason.

The 5-foot-11 corner has started six of the seven games he has played this season. He has tallied 16 total tackles and 1 interception.

He has 166 total stops, 5 picks, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery in his four-plus-year career.

“While Fulton’s career got off to a rough start in Tennessee, he’s been putting together a bounce-back campaign in Los Angeles,” Holder and Knox wrote. “In seven games, the 26-year-old had only surrendered nine receptions and a passer rating of 68.8 when targeted, according to Pro Football Focus.”

Fulton is on a one-year, $3.1 million contract. He has earned $6.4 million in his career and could be poised for a significant raise. Over The Cap projects the Vikings to have $74.4 million to spend in 2025.

Akayleb Evans, a fourth-round pick in 2022, still has one more year on his four-year, $4.4 million contract.

But he has mostly played special teams this season, logging three defensive snaps.

The Vikings also have 2024 undrafted free agent Dwight McGlothern on a three-year, $2.8 million pact and will get Mekhi Blackmon back in 2025. He tore his ACL in the team’s first training camp practice session.

Vikings Passing Defense Pourous

The Vikings’ defense ranks third in scoring and eighth in yards through Week 10. However, that is largely due to their top-ranked run defense. The group ranks 20th in passing yards surrendered.

The Vikings have also had to shuffle through their personnel at cornerback because of injury and the death of rookie draft pick Khyree Jackson as the result of a car accident in July.

Griffin is having the best season.

He has held opposing quarterbacks to 52% completion and a 68.9 passer rating through 10 weeks of the season, per Pro Football Reference. He has also seen the fewest snaps (269) and has the lowest snap share (46.1%) among the Vikings’ top CB trio.

Gilmore and Murphy have each allowed better than 63% completion and a 78.0 rating. They have also logged no fewer than 514 snaps or worse than an 88.1% share.