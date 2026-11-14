Cris Carter Makes Feelings Clear on Kirk Cousins’ Vikings Return

The Minnesota Vikings explored several options at quarterback ahead of the Nov. 10 trade deadline at 4 p.m. They eventually landed Kirk Cousins in a trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, sending a 2027 third-round pick in return.

In Cousins, the Vikings bring back a familiar face and someone who knows the offense of head coach Kevin O’Connell. Moreover, the veteran QB has been playing well this season for the Silver and Black.

Cousins has a passer rating of 97.1 with 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns, and eight interceptions in nine games this season, per StatMuse. With Cousins now back in Minnesota for a second stint, former Vikings wideout Cris Carter shared his thoughts on the decision to bring back the veteran.

“First of all, it was forced,” Carter said during a Nov. 13 appearance on CBS News Minnesota. “That crowd was remarkable on [Nov. 9 against the Buffalo Bills]. But when they started to boo the home team, especially the quarterback play, it forced them.

“I know the Vikings were on the phone Monday night, and this was ultimately the only move they could make. He’s the perfect fit for us moving forward. He’s really the only quarterback with whom we could have Super Bowl aspirations and make a clean transition because he knows the offense.”

Vikings Will Eventually Need to Find Long-Term QB

While Cousins can finally provide the Vikings with consistent play from the QB position, he’s 38 years old and is a short-term solution. Eventually, Carter noted, the Vikings will have to try and find a long-term signal-caller and finally solve this revolving door of QBs that they’ve had over the last three seasons.

“I think for several seasons, it feels like, ultimately, we have to solve the quarterback riddle,” Carter added. “We know offense. We know wide receivers. But when you have quarterbacks like they have in Detroit, like they have in Chicago, and like they have over there in Wisconsin, the Vikings are going to have to have an answer at quarterback for the next couple of years, especially to take care of Justin Jefferson during his prime.”

Kirk Cousins’ Transition Back to Minnesota Offense

Meanwhile, ESPN NFL senior reporter Jeremy Fowler shared an update on Cousins’ transition back into the Vikings offense after being away for three years ahead of the Week 10 game against the Green Bay Packers.

“It was as smooth as can be,” Fowler said during a Nov. 14 appearance on “SportsCenter.” “Remember, he’s got six teammates in the starting offensive line depth chart right now that it’s sort of too familiar for him. But the first thing he did, I was told, when he got there was get with his center, Blake Brandel, to just get through the snaps and make sure they have the same cadence on the play action under center. We got to work on that. They feel like he’s throwing the ball well.

“Kevin O’Connell’s added some wrinkles in his offense throughout the years since Cousins has been there, but it remains mostly intact. So they feel like it’s been as good as it could have gone for a short three-day window for him to literally come into town on a Wednesday, prep for three days, and be the starter.”