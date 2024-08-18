Vikings Sign Former Defensive Player of the Year Amid Offer to Join Ex-Teammate

The Minnesota Vikings signed five-time Pro Bowl cornerback Stephon Gilmore to a one-year, $10 million contract in free agency, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reported on X on August 18. The deal includes $7 million in guaranteed money.

Gilmore turns 34 years old in September. But the five-time Pro Bowler, two-time All-Pro, and 2018 Super Bowl champion had other suitors.

Jadeveon Clowney recruited his former high school teammate, Gilmore, to the Carolina Panthers.

“The #Panthers also made an offer to Gilmore but Vikings came over the top strong here,” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler reported on X on August 18. “Gilmore reunites with [Vikings defensive coordinator] Brian Flores.”

Gilmore originally entered the league as the No. 10 overall pick in the 2012 draft. He spent the first five years of his career in Buffalo before signing with the New England Patriots in 2017.

The veteran spent two seasons there, where Flores was the Patriots linebackers coach.

They won the 2018 Super Bowl together with Flores calling plays and Gilmore earning All-Pro honors. Gilmore won Defensive Player of the Year in 2019, leading the league with 20 pass deflections and six interceptions. He was a Pro Bowler as recently as the 2021 season.

The Vikings are Gilmore’s fifth team in five seasons. He was with the Dallas Cowboys in 2023, the Indianapolis Colts in 2022, and Carolina in 2021 after spending the 2020 season in New England.

Vikings Remake CB Depth on Fly

The Vikings lost Mekhi Blackmon to a torn ACL in the first training camp practice on July 24. Griffin suffered a hamstring injury the following day, though he is expected to return. Rookie corner Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash in July.

The Vikings traded 2022 third-round pick Andrew Booth Jr. to the Cowboys for Blackmon’s cousin and fellow corner Nahshon Wright.

Wright has largely been a special teams player, though.

The Vikings have also added Fabian Moreau, Jacobi Francis, and Bobby McCain (at safety), remaking their secondary depth on the fly. The defense could have to carry an even larger burden in 2024 than it did in 2023 with Kirk Cousins gone and Sam Darnold in his place.

Cousins missed the final eight weeks of the 2023 season and the Vikings went 3-6, including going 0-4 to close out the campaign.

Darnold takes over with a losing record and a sub-60% completion rate in his career.

Vikings Send Message With Stephon Gilmore Signing

The Vikings’ rash of injuries has depleted the secondary and even knocked rookie first-round pick J.J. McCarthy out for the season.

Despite that, they are not looking to concede the 2024 campaign in August.

“The acquisition makes clear that the Vikings are not writing off the 2024 season even after losing rookie quarterback J.J. McCarthy to a right knee injury last week. ESPN’s Football Power Index was projecting them to win 6.8 games before the Gilmore acquisition,” ESPN’s Kevin Seifert wrote on August 18.

“Coaches have indicated that they had hoped to mix in more man coverage in their defensive schemes this season, and when the dust settles, Gilmore, [Shaquill] Griffin, [Byron] Murphy and likely [Akayleb] Evans will be the team’s top four cornerbacks.”