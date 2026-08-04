Vikings Poised to Make Major Change Involving Top Defensive Rookie

The Minnesota Vikings went defense, defense, defense in the first three rounds of this year’s NFL draft and significant intrigue surrounds both DT Caleb Banks, the 18th overall selection, and linebacker Jake Golday who came off the board at the No. 51 spot in Round 2.

Banks was a high-upside bet by Minnesota who went earlier than most assumed because of a lingering foot injury that cost him all but three games during his final season at Florida. The mystery involving Banks is straightforward and revolves around how healthy he will be and what level of steal he might turn into if he plays a full year.

The question about Golday, however, is how much will might play the inside linebacker position, which is ostensibly what the team drafted him to do, against the chances defensive coordinator Brian Flores kicks Golday outside to bolster a talented, but top-heavy, collection of pass-rushers?

Jake Golday Capable of Playing Inside, Outside Linebacker Positions

Alec Lewis of The Athletic noted on Monday, August 3 that Golday spent time over the weekend at the outside linebacker position, which could change several elements of the roster — including how the OLB group is structured, who the team rosters at ILB and what positions, if any, the Vikings look to bolster in free agency.

“Golday shifted from the traditional linebacker position to the edge Saturday. His comfort there offers some conviction about what the Vikings have behind Dallas Turner and [Andrew] Van Ginkel, but the rest of the possible replacements come with questions,” Lewis wrote.

“Bo Richter, Chaz Chambliss and Tyler Batty are all undrafted players trying to carve out bigger roles,” Lewis continued. “Even though the Vikings have high hopes for Turner, and their defense doesn’t hinge on one pass-rusher taking over games, acquiring a more veteran pass-rushing replacement still makes sense.”

The pass-rush pickings are growing slimmer in free agency as summer wears on. Defensive end Jadeveon Clowney just inked a deal to return to the Houston Texans‘ super defense, while Joey Bosa may decide to retire from the NFL altogether before the upcoming campaign.

Vikings Have Decisions to Make on Jamal Adams, Ivan Pace Jr.

Beyond the shrinking talent pool, another reason for Minnesota to decide quickly about Golday’s role and the defense’s potential need for an extra pass-rusher involves what’s happening at inside linebacker following the team’s addition of former All-Pro Jamal Adams.

A safety for the first eight seasons of his nine-year career, Adams played linebacker for the Las Vegas Raiders in 2025 in his first fully healthy campaign in seven seasons. Adams appeared in all 16 contests during his first two pro seasons, then 14, 12 and 12 games the next three years, respectively.

He played in just 15 contests over the last three seasons combined before taking the field 17 times as a linebacker in Las Vegas in 2025.

If Adams sticks at linebacker, Ivan Pace Jr. could be on his way out after inking a one-year contract this offseason. That is even more likely if the defense decides it wants to use Golday more frequently, or exclusively, as an inside linebacker.

However, if Harrison Smith retires and Adams serves part-time, or close to full-time, in a safety role, then perhaps the Vikings hold onto Pace. The same could be true if Smith returns, Adams plays mostly linebacker and Golday jumps to the No. 3 role in the OLB room, where Van Ginkel is under contract for just one more season.