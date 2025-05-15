NFL Sends Strong Message on Vikings QB J.J. McCarthy in Major Announcement

The Minnesota Vikings should be one of the most intriguing teams in the NFL this season, and the league’s schedule reflects that assumption.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy missed the entirety of his rookie campaign due to a knee injury he suffered last August. Minnesota went 14-3 and made the playoffs with Sam Darnold at quarterback. However, Darnold and Daniel Jones are gone, and the Vikings are banking on McCarthy picking up the reins and continuing to lead the franchise along the trajectory of championship contention, on which it appears to be.

Ben Goessling of the Star Tribune went to X to offer some interpretations of Minnesota’s schedule, which the NFL released — along with the schedules for its other 31 member franchises — on Wednesday night, May 14.

Beyond the strength of the schedule and some tough draws with multiple instances of back-to-back road contests and two short weeks across the 17-game slate, Goessling pointed to a clear message the league is sending on the high level of Minnesota’s roster in contrast with its young and entirely unproven quarterback.

Some initial thoughts/notes on the #Vikings’ schedule: —We knew the degree of difficulty would go up with the AFC North and NFC East on the schedule, and things will change through the year, but at first blush, this is one of the toughest schedules I can remember on my 14 years… — Ben Goessling (@BenGoessling) May 15, 2025

“[Minnesota has] 4 night games, 7 on national TV (including 4 of 5 to start),” Goessling wrote. “League believes McCarthy will be interesting early.”

Vikings Betting Big on J.J. McCarthy, Have Been Since Turning Down Aaron Rodgers in Free Agency

Minnesota had a chance, and technically still does, to sign 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers to lead one of the most complete offensive rosters in the league. However, the Vikings passed and traded for Sam Howell instead.

That constitutes a significant bet on McCarthy, even despite Rodgers’ advanced age just two years removed from a season-ending Achilles injury. Rodgers is a four-time MVP with a long relationship with Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell. Furthermore, the situation Minnesota could provide Rodgers would be ideal for the veteran to succeed.

His experience would potentially eliminate some of the early-season headaches and growing pains McCarthy is likely to experience, which could impact the win/loss column in 2025 in a meaningful way. Rodgers isn’t the same guy he was with the Green Bay Packers, but he did finish the 2024 campaign with nearly 3,900 passing yards, 28 TDs and 11 INTs on a 63% completion rate.

J.J. McCarthy Offers Vikings Huge Advantage if He Plays Well on Rookie Contract

But while Minnesota is making something of a gamble on McCarthy, it’s a logical move to name the 22-year-old the starter after placing an even bigger wager last year by drafting him No. 10 overall.

Beyond that, McCarthy is on a highly affordable contract — four years and $22 million — and if the Vikings can get high-level play from him on that deal, it creates a significant financial/roster building advantage over teams with quarterbacks who have already cashed in to the tune of $50 million annually, give or take.

Minnesota will open the season on the road at Soldier Field against the NFC North Division rival Chicago Bears on September 8 as part of Monday Night Football. The Vikings’ home opener will come the following Sunday, September 14, against the Atlanta Falcons at U.S. Bank Stadium.