Vikings Address Replacing Jonathan Greenard With Veteran Edge-Rusher

The Minnesota Vikings aren’t closing the door on any personnel additions this summer, including adding a pass-rusher to help fill the void left behind by Jonathan Greenard.

New Vikings general manager Nolan Teasley spoke with media members on Tuesday, July 28, one of whom asked him directly about picking up another pass-rusher from a group of veteran options, most of whom the team could likely acquire at a reasonable one-year price.

“Are you actively pursuing another pass-rusher, backup pass-rusher?” the reporter asked.

“If there’s a good football out there somewhere, we’re actively discussing and pursuing it and finding ways to improve our roster,” Teasley responded.

“Is that guy out there?” the reporter asked as a follow-up question.

“There’s always good football players out there, for sure,” Teasley said.

Vikings Have Handful of Decent Veteran Edge Defenders to Choose From in Free Agency

Minnesota doesn’t necessarily need a three-down edge defender who can start 17 games, as the team has Andrew Van Ginkel under contract in 2026 and promoted Dallas Turner to a starting spot following the decision to trade Greenard to the Philadelphia Eagles for two third-round picks during April’s NFL draft.

However, the reserve group at the position is comprised of two undrafted free agents, Bo Richter, who joined the league in 2024, and Chazz Chambliss, who caught on in Minnesota in 2025. Richter has 81 defensive snaps to his credit, while Chambliss has lined up on defense a total of just 25 times.

The list of names still available in free agency is recognizable, at least at the top, but also long in the tooth. Jadeveon Clowney, 33, just took a meeting with the Cleveland Browns Wednesday and could be off the market sooner than later. Meanwhile, two-time Super Bowl winner Von Miller will play next season at 37 years old.

Joey Bosa is just 31, however he is strongly considering retirement. Thus it is unclear if he will be available to any team as the regular season nears in mid-September.

Vikings Recently Urged to Sign Pass-Rusher Kyle Van Noy

One player who is less of a household name, though still an accomplished edge defender, is Kyle Van Noy.

Kristopher Knox of Bleacher Report on July 19 listed Minnesota as one of the top two landing spots for Van Noy, who recently said he intends to play the upcoming campaign and will do so at the age of 35.

“[Van Noy] was largely an all-around linebacker during his time with the New England Patriots, and he’s been more of a pass-rush specialist over the last three seasons with the Baltimore Ravens,” Knox wrote. “In three seasons with Baltimore, Van Noy recorded 23.5 sacks and 54 quarterback pressures. Because of his experience and positional versatility, Van Noy could fit with a number of defenses as a free agent.”

Ironically, perhaps all four teams in the NFC North Division could use a veteran edge defender in a reserve/pass-rush-specific role.

And while the Vikings may actually have the best starting tandem in the division — at least as long as Green Bay Packers superstar Micah Parsons is out, which he likely will be for up to six games — Minnesota may have the least depth.

The Detroit Lions added former Vikings edge-rusher DJ Wonnum on a one-year deal and drafted Derrick Moore out of Michigan in Round 2 to play alongside All-Pro Aidan Hutchinson.

The Chicago Bears have Montez Sweat back in 2026 and are betting on Austin Booker to stay health and take another leap in Year 3, as well as Dayo Odeyingbo to return to 100 percent and live up to his $48 million contract.