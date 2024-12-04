Vikings Sign $5 Million Former 2nd-Round Pick, Raise Red Flags About Pro Bowler

Minnesota Vikings cornerback Kelvin Joseph walks onto the field against the Denver Broncos.

At this late stage of the season, having depth is often just as valuable as adding a frontline talent. Whereas teams must integrate and utilize a top-flight addition, reserves get to assimilate out of the spotlight and are only asked to fit a specific role.

The Minnesota Vikings are practicing that, signing another player to what has been an injury-ravaged cornerback room in former Dallas Cowboys draft pick Kelvin Joseph.

The move raised red flags about the health of Pro Bowl corner Stephon Gilmore.

“The #Vikings have signed CB Kelvin Joseph to the practice squad,” the team’s social media group posted on X on December 4.

Joseph was the No. 44 overall selection of the 2021 draft. The 6-foot-1 corner arrives with 33 games of NFL playing experience to his credit, including three starts. He has 40 combined tackles, 4 pass deflections, 1 forced fumble, and 1 recovery in three-plus seasons as a pro.

Joseph is now with his sixth organization, and the fourth since the beginning of the 2023 season.

In addition to the Cowboys, he has suited up for the Indianapolis Colts, Miami Dolphins, and Seattle Seahawks.

Joseph inked a four-year, $7.8 million contract as a rookie, and he has earned $5.6 million in his career. But his most recent contracts have been one-year deals as a member of the Colts’ practice squad.

Stephon Gilmore’s Health a Potential Concern After Vikings Sign Kelvin Joseph

“A notable move here with Stephon Gilmore’s status up in the air,” The Athletic’s Alec Lewis posted on X in reaction to the move. “Should also mention, Kelvin Joseph can play a meaningful role on special teams, so kinda a dual move.”

The Vikings have Gilmore, Byron Murphy, and Shaquill Griffin as their top three corners.

Gilmore exited the Vikings’ win over the Cardinals and was replaced by fellow veteran Fabian Moreau, who earned praise from Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell postgame.

“Gilly did get a low-grade kind of hamstring [strain] that caused him to not return. Still getting some evaluations on what that looks like. I do not believe it is a longer-term injury, and I’m not quite ready to rule him out for this week. Want to see how he kind of feels as we work through it,” O’Connell told reporters on December 2.

“I did think Fabian played really well. Calm veteran presence that came into the game played solid, and we’ll go from there.”

O’Connell suggested on Wednesday that the Vikings could be cautious with Gilmore.

Kelvin Joseph Joins Vikings’ Depleted CB Room

The Vikings have had to piece-meal their secondary after losing projected starter Mekhi Blackmon to a knee injury during the first practice in training camp.

Rookie fourth-round draft pick Khyree Jackson was killed in a car crash in July.

The Vikings also decided to part with two more 2022 draft picks, trading Andrew Booth to the Cowboys – who have since waived him – and cutting Akalyleb Evans, who started 15 games in 2023 and has signed with the Carolina Panthers since his release.

The Vikings elevated practice squadder Nahshon Wright to the active roster in Week 13 against the Arizona Cardinals. They acquired him in the Booth trade.

He did not play any snaps on defense. Perhaps Joseph gets an opportunity.