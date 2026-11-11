Kirk Cousins Shares Heartfelt Message After Minnesota Vikings Trade

For Kirk Cousins, returning to the Minnesota Vikings means more than reuniting with his former teammates. It also means another cross-country move for his family, and his wife, Julie Cousins, is already documenting the emotional transition.

Hours after Tuesday’s blockbuster trade with the Las Vegas Raiders, Julie shared a series of Instagram Stories showing the family’s final moments in Las Vegas before departing for Minnesota.

One of those posts featured Cousins wearing his old Vikings uniform, accompanied by the message, “Another adventure awaits…”

The veteran quarterback subsequently reshared the Story on his own Instagram account, adding a personal touch to a reunion that has dominated NFL headlines since the November 10 trade deadline.

But it was another post featuring the couple’s son, Turner, that revealed just how quickly life is changing for the Cousins family.

Kirk Cousins’ Wife Julie Shares Emotional Goodbye to Las Vegas

In a separate Instagram Story, Julie posted footage of Turner participating in a nighttime Little League baseball game in Las Vegas.

With the family preparing to leave Nevada, Turner apparently had one final request before moving back to Minnesota.

“1 hour until we leave for Minnesota… Turner wanted one last at bat in his little league playoff game,” Julie wrote, adding a heart-eyes emoji.

She concluded the message with a heartfelt farewell: “We love you, Las Vegas!”

The post offered an intimate glimpse into the reality of an NFL trade, particularly one involving a player with a wife and young children.

For Cousins, the move represents a return to familiar territory. He spent six seasons with the Vikings from 2018 through 2023 before leaving for the Atlanta Falcons in free agency.

The family subsequently relocated again when Cousins signed with the Raiders in April 2026.

Now, just nine regular-season games into his Las Vegas tenure, the four-time Pro Bowler is headed back to Minnesota.

Julie accompanied her Instagram Story featuring Cousins in his Vikings uniform with Diddy’s “Coming Home,” underscoring the significance of returning to a place the family previously called home.

The posts also followed Cousins’ first public reaction to the trade, when he shared a picture of himself in a Vikings uniform and wrote, “See you soon, MN! #SKOL.”

Kirk Cousins Returns to Vikings Ahead of Packers Game

While Cousins and his family prepare for another chapter in Minnesota, the quarterback faces a considerably different challenge on the football field.

The Vikings officially announced Tuesday that they acquired Cousins from Las Vegas in exchange for a third-round pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. The transaction remains contingent on him passing a physical.

The 38-year-old has been productive this season, throwing for 2,340 yards, 20 touchdowns and eight interceptions in nine starts with the Raiders.

Those numbers are particularly appealing to a Vikings team that has struggled to establish consistency at quarterback despite opening the season 6-2.

Kyler Murray has dealt with injuries, while Carson Wentz struggled in Minnesota’s November 9 loss to the Buffalo Bills, completing just eight of 25 passes for 81 yards and two interceptions.

Cousins already knows head coach Kevin O’Connell’s offensive system and has established relationships with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

That familiarity could accelerate his transition ahead of Minnesota’s November 15 matchup against the Green Bay Packers, although the Vikings have not officially named their starting quarterback.

The matchup would provide a remarkable backdrop for Cousins’ return.

His previous stint with Minnesota ended prematurely when he suffered a torn Achilles against Green Bay at Lambeau Field on October 29, 2023.

More than three years later, Cousins could make his Vikings comeback at the very same stadium.

For Minnesota, the trade is about salvaging a promising season. For the Cousins family, it’s a homecoming — even if it meant squeezing in one last Little League at-bat before leaving Las Vegas.