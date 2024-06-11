Vikings Floated as Landing Spot for UFL Standout With Ties to Coaching Staff

The Minnesota Vikings have Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison meaning their top two spots at wide receiver. An argument can even be made that free agent pickup and minicamp standout Robert Tonyan operates more like a wide receiver than a tight end.

Still, there is a void at the third wide receiver slot.

In a bit of “reckless speculation,” SKOR North’s Phil Mackey offered up a potential candidate with loose ties to the Vikings: St. Louis Battlehawks star wide receiver Hakeem Butler.

“I don’t know if you guys are glued to the UFL like I am. But the interview that Wade Phillips did with, was it ESPN, Fox, whatever channel their last game was on. He went out of his way – you could even pick it up off-microphone – he goes over to 28-year-old UFL star receiver Hakeem Butler,” Mackey said on “Minnesota Sports with Mackey & Judd” on June 11. “And Wade Phillips who’s the head coach [of San Antonio] says to him, ‘I’m going to tell everyone in my NFL circles that you should be playing on a National Football League team in 2024.”

"I'm going to tell everyone in the NFL that I talk to, you need to be playing."@XFLBrahmas' HC Wade Phillips shares a heartfelt moment with @410Keem pic.twitter.com/FpxBE7HULO — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 10, 2024

The Vikings could already have an in with the well-traveled veteran thanks to Phillips’ ties to the organization.

“It just so happens that Wade Phillips’ son is Wes Phillips, the offensive coordinator of the Vikings, who are as we’ve talked about, starved for another wide receiver in the room,” Mackey said. “Just throwing it out there.”

Phillips’ role with the Vikings has been overshadowed in recent months following his DUI last year and the emergence of Quarterback Coach Josh McCown’s arrival this offseason.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is also an offensive-minded coach.

Still, O’Connell has spoken highly of the younger Phillips. And the Vikings managed to field a top-10 offense in terms of total yards last season despite losing their starting quarterback halfway through the campaign.

Hakeem Butler on Path to NFL Redemption

Butler was the Offensive Player of the Year in the UFL this past season. His Battlehawks fell to Phillips’ Brahmas in the Conference Championship game on June 9. The 6-foot-6 Butler was also an All-XFL selection in 2023. Butler also has an NFL pedigree.

He originally entered the league as a fourth-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in the 2019 draft (No. 103 overall).

He spent his rookie season on injured reserve. The Cardinals waived him in September 2020.

Butler has also spent time with the Carolina Panthers, Philadelphia Eagles, and Pittsburgh Steelers. He only logged playing time during the regular season with the Eagles, appearing in two games but failing to secure his lone target.

In light of Phillips’ comments, he landed a workout with the Panthers, per NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on June 10.

However, he has not agreed to a contract, so he remains in play.

Hakeem Butler Could Be Worthy of Training Camp Tryout for Vikings

Butler led the UFL with 45 receptions for 452 yards and five touchdowns this past season. With K.J. Osborn off to the New England Patriots in free agency, someone will have to step up.

The Vikings have former Super Bowl Los Angeles Ram Brandon Powell.

They are also high on the oft-injured Jalen Nailor, per Darren Wolfson during the show, and brought former Buffalo Bill Trent Sherfield in this offseason. Still, without a proven option to pencil into the depth chart at WR3, the Vikings might benefit from thinking outside the box.

Teams can roster up to 90 players during training camp and the preseason. The Vikings could do far worse than using a roster spot on Butler.