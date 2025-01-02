Struggling AFC Squad Predicted to Steal Sam Darnold From Vikings

Sam Darnold is a Pro Bowler for the first time in his NFL career, igniting an interesting debate — did he grow into the honor over seven challenging years, or did the Minnesota Vikings transform him into this player?

In reality, the answer is probably the boring and nuanced sort: a little of column A, a little of column B. Darnold always had the physical gifts, hence his successful collegiate career at USC and the No. 3 overall pick the New York Jets used to acquire him in the 2018 draft.

But it’s just as true that he busted out of the Big Apple and couldn’t hack it in a couple of go-rounds as the starter with the Carolina Panthers. However, Darnold showed flashes in minimal opportunities in 2023 as the backup with the San Francisco 49ers under head coach Kyle Shanahan — the first football name to impact Darnold’s professional life who has a long-held reputation of helping quarterbacks bloom and find their ceilings.

Vikings head coach Kevin O’Connell is of the Shanahan tree, a disciple of Sean McVay and a Super Bowl-winning offensive coordinator with the Los Angeles Rams in 2021. Darnold and O’Connell teamed up to more skepticism than expectation in 2024, and the result thus far has been a 14-2 season with Darnold on the verge of a monster pay day in March.

Rookie J.J. McCarthy’s presence on the roster complicates whether Darnold will cash in with Minnesota or elsewhere this offseason, and some prominent predictions are likely to leave Vikings fans perturbed.

Sam Darnold Will Garner Huge Interest if He Hits Free Agency

One such prediction belongs to Josh Edwards of CBS Sports via his latest mock draft, which published on December 31.

“In this scenario, the presumption is that Sam Darnold signs with Tennessee in free agency and the Titans opt not to go down the path chosen by Atlanta a year ago,” Edwards wrote. “If Minnesota can’t afford to bring Darnold back, then Tennessee head coach Brian Callahan may be more inclined to prove himself with a veteran rather than developing another young quarterback who may or may not work out.”

Interestingly enough, Edwards’ projection came after the Titans failed their way up into the No. 2 overall pick with just one game to play. Tennessee has profiled as a free-agent destination for Darnold for weeks, if not months, after it became clear that Will Levis isn’t that dude — at least not yet.

But if the Titans lose in Week 18, they hold onto the No. 2 pick no matter what. That means Tennessee will be in position to draft one of the top two quarterback prospects in the coming draft, either Shedeur Sanders of Colorado or Cam Ward of Miami, no matter what.

Shedeur Sanders, Cam Ward Could Keep Titans Out of Sam Darnold Sweepstakes

Based on the new developments at the top of the draft order, Edwards’ prediction for Darnold to Tennessee strains credulity. Darnold is likely to command between $35-$40 million annually, and whether the Titans can afford to spend that money on him (with $65.1 million in projected salary cap space in 2025, they absolutely can) is somewhat irrelevant.

Neither Sanders or Ward would have been a top-five pick in last year’s draft, which was replete with elite talent under center. In fact, they may not have gone inside the top 10 even despite the seasons they produced in 2024. But either one is going to be vastly less expensive than Darnold annually over the next half decade, and each is also five years his junior.

Darnold struggled for six years while bouncing around the league until he found O’Connell. There’s no guarantee a Titans team without Darnold’s personal guru (O’Connell) and with a considerably lesser roster can replicate the success the Vikings found with the QB this year.

In other words, Darnold would come to Tennessee with legitimate risks attached, just as Sanders or Ward would. The difference is that Sanders and Ward require significantly less of an investment.

There is no question that the Vikings will face competition for Darnold if they allow him to make it to free agency without extending him or franchise tagging him first. However, at the moment, it doesn’t appear the Titans are likely to be his final destination.