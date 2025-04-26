Vikings Lose Out on Prominent Draft Target to Rival Bears

The Minnesota Vikings‘ apparently had their eyes on a defensive addition on Day 2 of the NFL draft but were unable to select him ahead of the Chicago Bears.

Chicago executed a trade with the Buffalo Bills involving multiple picks, though the portion of the transaction relative to the Vikings involved swapping the No. 41 pick for two later selections in the second round (Nos. 56 and 62). Chicago used the latter of those assets to take defensive tackle Shemar Turner of Texas A&M.

Alec Lewis of The Athletic reacted to the news on social media.

“Bears snag Shemar Turner, who was never going to make it to No. 97 for the Vikings,” Lewis said. “Now have to see him twice a year.”

Minnesota could have tried to trade up in an attempt to land Turner, but the Vikings entered the draft with only four picks and either couldn’t move up or decided it wasn’t the right value play.

Vikings Were Interested in Adding Even More to Defensive Line After Free Agency

Dane Brugler of The Athletic had high praise for Turner following the Bears’ maneuvering to add him.

“Turner needs to introduce more discipline to his play style, but he prides himself on being the aggressor and relies on his initial twitch, fierce hands and combative mentality to be a factor,” Brugler said, per Kevin Fishbain.

Turner produced 69 tackles, including 17 tackles for loss, eight sacks and three forced fumbles across 24 games played over his last two years of college football.

Turner’s addition to the Vikings’ roster would have been significant alongside the free-agent acquisitions of defensive tackles Jonathan Allen, a two-time Pro Bowler, and Javon Hargrave.

Vikings Focused on Offense Through First 2 Days of NFL Draft

Minnesota also added two offensive linemen to the roster during free agency: right guard Will Fries and center Ryan Kelly, both previously of the Indianapolis Colts.

But despite that, the Vikings spent their first round pick (No. 24 overall) on former Ohio State offensive guard Donovan Jackson. The team’s next pick was the 97th selection late in the third round on Saturday, April 25, but Minnesota traded that pick along with No. 187 to the Houston Texans for picks 102 and 142.

The Vikings used the 102nd selection, the final pick of the third round, to add former Maryland wide receiver Tai Felton. Felton, who is 6-feet, 1-inch tall and weighs 183 pounds, finished his senior campaign with 96 receptions for 1,124 receiving yards and nine touchdowns.

He becomes the newest member of the pass-catching group for second-year quarterback J.J. McCarthy who has yet to take a regular-season snap in the NFL.

“Minnesota has two outstanding receivers in Justin Jefferson and Jordan Addison. Now it adds a potential upgrade over Jalen Nailor,” Steve Muench of ESPN wrote on Friday. “Felton is versatile enough to line up wide or work out of the slot for the Vikings, and he’s a good value at this point in the draft.”