Vikings Host Reigning UFL Receptions Leader Among Trio of Workouts: Report

The Minnesota Vikings worked out a trio of wide receivers on Monday, August 5.

They are top-heavy at the position. However, they could lose 2023 first-round pick Jordan Addison to a multi-game suspension pending the outcome of his trial following his arrest over the offseason. The group featured a pair of especially notable names.

“#Vikings worked out [Deon] Cain, Justin Hall, Dax Milne,” KPRC 2’s Aaron Wilson reported on X on August 5.

Hall was the No. 3 leading receiver in the UFL in 2024.

He finished the campaign with 603 yards and added three scores. His 56 receptions were the most in the UFL in 2024. Hall also led the UFL in yards after the catch, finished fourth in punt return yards, and fifth in all-purpose yards (among non-quarterbacks).

Your Top 5 receiving leaders this season 👏🔥 pic.twitter.com/Nr84cDVYlf — United Football League (@TheUFL) June 3, 2024

Hall went undrafted in 2022 after a six-year career at Ball State University. The 5-foot-9 wideout signed with the Las Vegas Raiders as a free agent, inking a three-year, $2.6 million contract in May 2022.

The Raiders waived Hall in late August 2022.

Hall also worked out for the Miami Dolphins and New York Jets during the 2024 offseason and tried out with the Cleveland Browns in August 2023.

Vikings receiver Brandon Powell was the NFL leader with 37 punt returns in 2023, finishing 10th in yards. However, he could be in line for an increased workload at receiver following the exit of former No. 3 receiver K.J. Osborn in free agency to the New England Patriots.

Powell, a Super Bowl champion, caught 29 passes for 324 yards and one score in 2023.

Hall is unproven at the NFL level. UFL kickoffs resemble the old NFL format, though it starts at the kicking team’s 20-yard line. He could still be a cost-effective option.

Former NFL Punt Returns Leader Gets Vikings Tryout

Milne was a seventh-round pick by the Washington Commanders organization in 2021. He recorded 83 yards on nine grabs in 2021. Milne caught six passes for 37 yards and one touchdown and led the league with 40 punt returns in 2022.

The 6-foot-1 pass-catcher missed the 2023 season on injured reserve with a groin injury.

He could provide some added depth at both wide receiver and punt returner if he can secure a roster spot.

The Vikings still have Jalen Nailor, Trent Sherfield, Lucky Jackson, Malik Knowles, Thayer Thomas, and Trishton Jackson as well as rookies Jeshaun Jones and Ty James on the roster behind Addison, Powell, and No. 1 option Justin Jefferson.

Vikings Bring in Former Colts Draft Pick for Workout

Cain was a sixth-round pick in the 2018 draft by the Indianapolis Colts. He spent his first season on injured reserve with a torn ACL. He played in 13 games in 2019, recording four receptions for 52 yards in seven appearances (three starts) with the Colts.

The Colts waived Cain in November 2019 and looked to stash him on their practice squad.

The Pittsburgh Steelers signed Cain off the Colts’ practice squad shortly after. The 6-foot-2 Cain caught five passes for 72 yards in six games (three starts) with the Steelers in 2019.

He appeared in two games with Pittsburgh in 2020 but did not record a stat, spending most of the campaign on the practice squad. He has spent time with the Baltimore Ravens and Philadelphia Eagles since then.