$20 Million Pro Bowler Dubbed Vikings’ ‘Most Underpaid’ Player

Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings
Andrew Van Ginkel #43 of the Minnesota Vikings looks on against the Seattle Seahawks.

The Minnesota Vikings fielded an aggressive defense led by defensive coordinator Brian Flores, who had the help of Pro Bowl linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel in keeping up that intensity and flexibility.

Van Ginkel signed a two-year, $20 million contract with the Vikings in free agency during the 2024 offseason after five seasons with the Miami Dolphins.

Bleacher Report’s Brad Gagnon named Van Ginkel as the Vikings’ “most underpaid player.”

“A rare veteran with a $10-million-a-year contract on this list, Van Ginkel outperformed his free-agent deal by a massive margin in a second-team All-Pro 2024 campaign,” Gagnon wrote on March 28. “He would have landed a much bigger contract than $20 million over two years had he done that one season earlier in Miami. If he proves it wasn’t a fluke in ‘25, he could double that AAV as a free agent again.”

Van Ginkel, 29, reunited with Flores, who was the Dolphins’ head coach when the linebacker was drafted. Van Ginkel recorded career highs with 79 total tackles, 19 quarterback hits, 18 tackles for loss, 11.5 sacks, and two interceptions, which he returned for touchdowns for the Vikings in 2024.

He also deflected 6 passes and forced 1 fumble, earning second-team All-Pro honors.

Andrew Van Ginkel Joined Teammate in Vikings History

Andrew Van Ginkel, Minnesota Vikings

GettyAndrew Van Ginkel #43 of the Minnesota Vikings intercepts a pass and scores a touchdown against the New York Giants.

Van Ginkel did more than just make an impact on the Vikings in his first season, he made NFL history with his takeaways.

He joined teammate Harrison Smith in doing so.

“[Van Ginkel] is just the 10th Viking in team history to return two INTs for TDs in a season,” the Vikings public relations team posted on X in October 2024. “He is the first to do so since S Harrison Smith during the 2012 season.”

Smith is set to return for a 14th NFL season, rejoining Van Ginkel to try recreating an effort that yielded the No. 2 rush defense, the No. 5 scoring defense, and tied for the fourth-most sacks.

A repeat performance could have the Vikings back at the negotiating table early.

Vikings’ Defensive Front Boasts 6 Pro Bowls

Brian Flores, Minnesota Vikings

GettyMinnesota Viking defensive coordinator Brian Flores looks on against the Tennessee Titans.

The Vikings have invested heavily into their trenches this offseason, a trend that held on both sides of the ball and was well-received in NFL circles.

Fellow Vikings OLB Jonathan Greenard joined Van Ginkel with his first Pro Bowl trip in 2024.

Greenard signed a four-year, $76 million deal and finished the 2024 regular season with a career-high 12.0 sacks and 4 forced fumbles.  This offseason, the Vikings signed Javon Hargrave (two years, $30 million) and Jonathan Allen (three years, $51 million) in free agency.

Allen and Hargrave are two-time Pro Bowlers. That is a lot of versatile talent around highly-regarded defensive lineman Harrison Phillips.

The Vikings will have a new QB under center and a remade cornerback group.

Bolstering their trenches makes sense. The Vikings signed offensive linemen Ryan Kelly and Will Fries from the Indianapolis Colts in free agency. They also added a physical back in Jordan Mason to complement Aaron Jones.

The Vikings still boast the dynamic trio of pass catchers in wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and tight end T.J. Hockenson, setting whomever is QB1 up for success.

Josh Buckhalter covers the NBA and NFL for Heavy.com. He has covered both leagues since 2016, including bylines at FanSided, Last Word on Sports and Clocker Sports. He's based in Villa Park, Illinois. Follow Josh on Twitter and Instagram: @JoshGBuck More about Josh Buckhalter

