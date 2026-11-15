Vikings Roster Moves: Culp, Jones Elevated for Packers Game

Offense Firepower Sidelined

Culp is switching his jersey number to No. 83. The moves make sense given the injury report. Culp is there because T.J. Hockenson is out with a wrist/chest issue , and Jones gives them another receiver option with Jauan Jennings sidelined by a calf injury.

Jordan Addison is questionable after picking up a thumb injury in Friday’s practice. If he can’t go, Kirk Cousins will be out three of his top four passing options on offense. The fact that the Vikings didn’t elevate Odell Beckham Jr. along with Culp and Jones is at least a decent sign that they still think Addison has a real chance to play. It’s not a guarantee, but it’s better than the alternative for an offense that could use all the help it can get.

Vikings Defense Missing Starters

The defensive side is thinner. ILB Blake Cashman is out with a concussion, so ILB Eric Wilson is the expected next man up for the green-dot duties. Ivan Pace Jr. has handled that role before in previous seasons, and both Pace and Jake Golday figure to get more snaps in Cashman’s place.

There could still be more movement closer to kickoff. IDL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is out with an ankle injury, and both S Josh Metellus (shoulder) and OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf) are questionable. Kevin O’Connell has already said IDL Caleb Banks , who was a healthy scratch last week, will be active and should play a lot. With Metellus and Van Noy still up in the air, extra depth moves wouldn’t be a surprise.

Hope Remains For Sunday