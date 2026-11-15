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Vikings Roster Moves: Culp, Jones Elevated for Packers Game

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Minnesota Vikings v Tennessee Titans - NFL Preseason 2025
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NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - AUGUST 22: Jeshaun Jones #82 of the Minnesota Vikings reacts after a first down during the second half of the NFL Preseason 2025 against the Tennessee Titans game at Nissan Stadium on August 22, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Johnnie Izquierdo/Getty Images)
The Minnesota Vikings have a huge border battle matchup that could be very significant in the playoff race and inside the NFC North. With the Vikings facing injuries they announced they are adding tight end Devin Culp and wide receiver Jeshaun Jones to the active roster for Sunday’s game against Green Bay.

Offense Firepower Sidelined

Culp is switching his jersey number to No. 83. The moves make sense given the injury report. Culp is there because T.J. Hockenson is out with a wrist/chest issue, and Jones gives them another receiver option with Jauan Jennings sidelined by a calf injury.
Minnesota Vikings v Detroit Lions
GettyDETROIT, MICHIGAN – NOVEMBER 01: Jordan Addison #3 of the Minnesota Vikings plays against the Detroit Lions at Ford Field on November 01, 2026 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Gregory Shamus/Getty Images

Jordan Addison is questionable after picking up a thumb injury in Friday’s practice. If he can’t go, Kirk Cousins will be out three of his top four passing options on offense. The fact that the Vikings didn’t elevate Odell Beckham Jr. along with Culp and Jones is at least a decent sign that they still think Addison has a real chance to play. It’s not a guarantee, but it’s better than the alternative for an offense that could use all the help it can get.

Vikings Defense Missing Starters

The defensive side is thinner. ILB Blake Cashman is out with a concussion, so ILB Eric Wilson is the expected next man up for the green-dot duties. Ivan Pace Jr. has handled that role before in previous seasons, and both Pace and Jake Golday figure to get more snaps in Cashman’s place.

Green Bay Packers v Minnesota Vikings - NFL 2025
GettyMINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – JANUARY 04: Blake Cashman #51 celebrates a sack with Ivan Pace Jr. #0 of the Minnesota Vikings during the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium on January 04, 2026 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by David Berding/Getty Images)
There could still be more movement closer to kickoff. IDL Tyrion Ingram-Dawkins is out with an ankle injury, and both S Josh Metellus (shoulder) and OLB Kyle Van Noy (calf) are questionable. Kevin O’Connell has already said IDL Caleb Banks, who was a healthy scratch last week, will be active and should play a lot. With Metellus and Van Noy still up in the air, extra depth moves wouldn’t be a surprise.

Hope Remains For Sunday

Leaving Addison, Metellus, and Van Noy off the out list is about as good as Minnesota can hope for right now. That means there is a chance they are able to go for this game. Minnesota is 6-2 but coming off back-to-back losses, and they need every available contributor they can get against a Packers team that’s won five of its last six. Kirk Cousins is starting, and getting back on track at Lambeau would go a long way toward stopping the slide.

Steve Hoikkala covers the NFL for Heavy.com, with a focus on the Minnesota Vikings, Denver Broncos, and New Orleans Saints. A sports writer since 2025, his work has been featured with PurplePTSD.com covering the Minnesota Vikings, and is the Owner/Editor at Fantasy15Football.com. More about Steve Hoikkala

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Vikings Roster Moves: Culp, Jones Elevated for Packers Game

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