Offense Firepower Sidelined
Jordan Addison is questionable after picking up a thumb injury in Friday’s practice. If he can’t go, Kirk Cousins will be out three of his top four passing options on offense. The fact that the Vikings didn’t elevate Odell Beckham Jr. along with Culp and Jones is at least a decent sign that they still think Addison has a real chance to play. It’s not a guarantee, but it’s better than the alternative for an offense that could use all the help it can get.
Vikings Defense Missing Starters
The defensive side is thinner. ILB Blake Cashman is out with a concussion, so ILB Eric Wilson is the expected next man up for the green-dot duties. Ivan Pace Jr. has handled that role before in previous seasons, and both Pace and Jake Golday figure to get more snaps in Cashman’s place.
Hope Remains For Sunday
Leaving Addison, Metellus, and Van Noy off the out list is about as good as Minnesota can hope for right now. That means there is a chance they are able to go for this game. Minnesota is 6-2 but coming off back-to-back losses, and they need every available contributor they can get against a Packers team that’s won five of its last six. Kirk Cousins is starting, and getting back on track at Lambeau would go a long way toward stopping the slide.
Vikings Roster Moves: Culp, Jones Elevated for Packers Game