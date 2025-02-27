Patriots Letting ‘Mismatch’ Seek Trade After Mason Graham Meeting

The New England Patriots weren’t about to let the chance to meet with Mason Graham at the annual Scouting Combine pass them by, and they might already be clearing the decks ahead of making the Michigan defensive tackle the fourth-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft, by letting starting nose tackle Davon Godchaux explore a trade.

Godchaux being on the move was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport on Wednesday, February 26. Rapoport also noted Godchaux’s had “contact with interested teams, and the veteran is likely on the move given the team’s defensive scheme shift.”

The idea of Godchaux not fitting a defense undergoing systemic and cosmetic changes in New England was doubled down on by Taylor Kyles of Patriots on CLNS. Kyles pointed out “Godchaux is one of the best run-defenders in the league, and he worked with DC Terrell Williams during his rookie year in Miami That said, for someone who doesn’t provide much pass rush, he felt like a mismatch in what’s expected to be a four-down scheme defensively.”

Godchaux is one of the best run-defenders in the league, and he worked with DC Terrell Williams during his rookie year in Miami That said, for someone who doesn't provide much pass rush, he felt like a mismatch in what's expected to be a four-down scheme defensively https://t.co/NYhpnkilga — Taylor Kyles (@tkyles39) February 26, 2025

Terrell Williams’ arrival as defensive coordinator under new head coach Mike Vrabel means the Patriots are looking for different things on the defensive side of the trenches. Graham qualifies as something different to Godchaux as a dynamic and flexible interior disruptor.

His skills are why the Pats are on a list of eight teams that “have or are expected to hold formals with Michigan DT Mason Graham this week,” according to The Draft Network’s Ryan Fowler.

The Patriots have already met with Graham, with the 21-year-old confirming to MassLive.com’s Mark Daniels, “I met with coach Vrabel and the Patriots on, I think it was yesterday, so I feel like that went pretty well. Actually, I met with them on Monday. It went really well. Great people, great organization.”

Graham’s positive first impression of Vrabel and the Patriots is a good sign because the lineman could have a transformative effect on a new-look defense.

Mason Graham Ideal for Defensive Changes in New England

This isn’t the first time Graham’s been touted as a first-round pick for the Patriots. It’s a good fit because he’s a “monster” in the middle able to wreck both phases of an offense.

While he’s stout against the run, Graham would make more tangible initial contributions for the Patriots helping to rebuff the pass. The 6-foot-3, 320-pounder is quick out of the blocks and gets vertical to shed blocks and push the pocket.

Graham did those things enough to rank “1st among all DTs with 9 Knockdowns and T4th with 30 Total Pressures” last season, according to SIS Football.

Numbers like these show Graham belongs in the Williams and Vrabel system. A scheme based on a marauding four-man rush from more active linemen than a two-gapper like Godchaux.

Davon Godchaux the Odd Man Out in Patriots Defense

He’s a classic space-eater over the ball, but Godchaux is also a throwback to the Bill Belichick brand of defense the Patriots have played since 2000. It’s a style based on big-bodied and run-first defensive linemen absorbing double teams along the line of scrimmage and creating lanes for linebackers to attack downhill.

Godchaux has wanted respect and a payday to remunerate the unfashionable work he does, but that work is no longer appreciated by the new regime at Gillette Stadium. Instead, this staff wants a more attacking mindset up front.

Graham could provide the attitude adjustment, not least because of the destructive tandem he’d form with incumbent D-tackle Christian Barmore, once the latter is fully healthy again. The possibilities from putting this duo onto the field would more than justify the Patriots using a top-five pick to snag Graham.