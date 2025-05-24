Patriots Veteran Speaks Out About Josh McDaniels’ Offense

Josh McDaniels returning for a third tour as offensive coordinator is supposed to give the New England Patriots some long overdue competence and potency on that side of the ball, but it will only happen if players can adjust to what’s traditionally been a complex and bloated system.

Fortunately, McDaniels has some key veterans who can help. Players who worked with him during his last stint with the Pats, including tight end Hunter Henry, who had 50 catches and a career-high nine touchdowns when McDaniels called plays in New England in 2021.

Henry was asked if McDaniels has dumbed things down this time. His answer, given after the first few days of OTAs, didn’t exactly clear things up.

The nine-year pro told reporters, including MassLive.com’s Karen Guregian, “It’s pretty similar to the past, to be honest with you, in a lot of ways. Obviously, I think compiling stuff, there’s definitely some new stuff. So I guess you guys will have to keep watching.”

It sounds as though things remain a work in progress, and that probably shouldn’t be a surprise at this stage of the offseason. Yet, the Patriots need McDaniels to strike the right balance between sophistication and calling an offense simple enough to accelerate the development of second-year quarterback Drake Maye.

Henry offered an insight into the process for Maye, after the young signal-caller struggled to protect the ball during his first exposure to the McDaniels playbook.

Hunter Henry Can Restore a Josh McDaniels Staple

McDaniels often favored the two-tight end offense during his previous stops in New England. He leaned heavily into the formation during the 2011 season with the contrasting styles of Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez, before reviving the formula with Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett in 2016.

Two-tight end sets can become a feature of the Patriots’ offense again in 2025, thanks to McDaniels inheriting Henry and fellow veteran Austin Hooper. The latter snagged 45 catches last season to go with Henry’s joint-team leading 66 receptions.

This burgeoning double act could be supported by an intriguing undrafted rookie with niche skills. It means McDaniels has enough options to revive one of his favorite concepts to help ease Maye’s transition.

Hooper is a believer in Maye’s talent and will join Henry in helping the raw but gifted passer refine his game.

Drake Maye Needs New Patriots Offense to Succeed

Maye is already getting help from Henry, who told Guregian, “there’s things I can help with,” the tight end said. “I’m always there to help, help Drake when I can.”

McDaniels can also assist Maye by using a prominent pick from New England’s 2025 NFL draft class to restore a core position in the backfield. That plan already has Hall of Fame approval.

Maye will also be a better QB1 with the balance of a credible and versatile running game. It’s something McDaniels can scheme with both power and zone-based concepts, but bringing back a forgotten role is another key.

McDaniels puts a lot on the plates of his players, particularly the one at the controls on the field. It means a demanding learning curve for Maye, but he can take comfort from how the McDaniels’ system helped Tom Brady achieve greatness and even propelled Mac Jones to the Pro Bowl as a rookie in 2021.