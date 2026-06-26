Patriots Can’t Ignore ‘Super Power’ Warning About Romeo Doubs

The New England Patriots know prized trade acquisition A.J. Brown will get most of the attention from defenses, so they’re relying on deluxe, $68 million-rated No. 2 wide receiver Romeo Doubs to feast against single coverage. It’s a solid plan, provided a “super power” warning about the former Green Bay Packers wideout doesn’t come back to haunt the Pats.

A note of caution about the expectations for Doubs comes from Chad Graff of The Athletic. He pointed out the risk the Patriots took by “giving $17 million per year (more than Mike Evans and Cooper Kupp) to a player who has only reached 700 receiving yards once and never reached 800.”

As Graff put it, “In signing that deal, the Patriots are banking that the best is yet to come for Doubs. But that remains to be seen for a player who doesn’t have one super power the way most highly paid receivers do.”

This is a reasonable critique of a pass-catcher who was steadily productive when healthy in Green Bay, but never dominated. The Patriots still paid Doubs like a No. 1 receiver, only to go and give up a first-round pick in the 2028 NFL draft for Brown.

His arrival leaves Doubs counting on two intangibles out of his control to help him prove he’s worth the gaudy contract the Patriots handed him in free agency. Unfortunately, the early signs aren’t promising.

Romeo Doubs Relying on Hope to Change the Narrative

Doubs has long been considered a capable B receiver, but not dynamic enough to truly frighten defensive backs. This perception is why the Patriots took some criticism for the lucrative terms they gave the 26-year-old earlier this offseason.

It’s up to Doubs to prove he’s a player on the rise, rather than a receiver who has already reached his ceiling. The proof will only come from Doubs earning a healthy target share in New England, even with Brown expected to be quarterback Drake Maye’s favorite option.

Doubs will only take enough targets away from Brown to make a difference by hoping two of his main reasons for joining the Patriots play out in reality. Graff referenced one of those reasons when “Doubs said that part of the reason the Patriots appealed to him is that offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels’ scheme won’t just feed one player repeatedly.”

Relying on a play-caller he’s never worked with before to trust him at the expense of a three-time Pro Bowler like Brown is a risk for Doubs. So is trusting Maye to do the same.

Doubs’s case isn’t helped by Maye already building a rapport with Brown. The third-year passer also needs Brown to help him improve a hidden, but key metric.

Maye’s probable reliance on Brown leaves little margin for error for Doubs. He needs to at least play up to his contract just to stay ahead of the other receivers vying for their portion of Brown’s target share.

Patriots Need Other Receivers to Meet Expectations

The deal for Brown landed Maye a legitimate featured pass-catcher, but he still needs other members of New England’s receiver corps to deliver the goods. Those other members include sophomore burner Kyle Williams, who has been told by a franchise great how to take his game to the next level.

Williams can take a step forward, but Maye will still rely on tight end Hunter Henry to be clutch inside the red zone. It’s the same area of the field where 6-foot-2, 210-pound Doubs hopes to win Maye and the Patriots over as “a quality red-zone threat thanks to his size and quick release,” per Graff.

Hoping Maye overlooks Henry inside the 20, as well as Brown, who’s long been a physical mismatch against coverage in tight spaces, is another gamble by Doubs. It’s why he can’t afford the underwhelming performances he produced during OTAs.

Doubs is under pressure to show he’s more than just a supporting act. If he can’t, the Patriots will regret splashing the cash.