Patriots Release Rookie TE Just Days After Signing

Tight end has been one of the more intriguing position battles for Mike Vrabel and the New England Patriots early at NFL training camp this summer. But after Tuesday, the team has one fewer player at the position.

According to the NFL transaction wire, the Patriots waived tight end Jeremiah Franklin on Tuesday. The move came about 11 days after the team signed the undrafted tight end from Boston College.

The Patriots originally signed Franklin when the team placed wide receiver Jimmy Kibble on injured reserve on July 24.

“Franklin, 22, played in 41 games during his four seasons at Boston College (2022-25) and finished with 93 receptions for 1,010 yards and 6 touchdowns,” wrote Patriots.com. “The 6-foot-3, 245-pounder, started all 12 games as a senior in 2025 and recorded 49 receptions for 506 yards and 2 touchdowns.

“He is ranked fifth all-time among Boston College tight ends in receptions.”

Without Franklin, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots have six tight ends on the training camp roster. They are Hunter Henry, Eli Raridon, Tanner Arkin, CJ Dipper, Mitch Van Vooren and Jack Westover.