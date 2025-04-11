Abdul Carter Drops Viral Social Media Post Live From Giants Facilities

Hi, Subscriber

Abdul Carter sent a viral message to New York Giants fans from his top 30 NFL draft visit.

If you’re a New York Giants fan who wasn’t on board with drafting Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter at No. 3 overall, his latest social media post might change your mind.

While visiting Giants team facilities for his official top 30 NFL draft visit on April 11, Carter sent out a simple — but meaningful — message to NYG supporters.

With no words attached, Carter posted a photo of iconic Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor. This picture of Taylor appears to be on the wall outside of the NYG OLB positional room.

It also includes famed Wellington T. Mara quote: “Once a Giant, always a Giant.”

Although Carter didn’t actually say anything, this social media post quickly resonated with fans. Generating over 1.4 million views and 10,000 likes in under eight hours.

Abdul Carter to Giants in NFL Draft Is Gaining Steam

In reality, the Giants can only land Carter if the Tennessee Titans and Cleveland Browns pass on him.

Tennessee is expected to do so and has been strongly linked to quarterback Cam Ward for quite some time. The Browns are more of a mystery, with pre-draft buzz mostly surrounding Carter, Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter or quarterback Shedeur Sanders.

If Carter does fall to three, the current expectation is that the Giants would draft him — barring a Sanders curveball or trade down scenario. But those two alternative options feel more and more unlikely by the day.

NYG head coach Brian Daboll has had breakfast with Carter in person, and the Giants brass has met with him on several occasions. They’ve shown a similar interest in Hunter, let’s say Cleveland elects to pair Carter with superstar game wrecker Myles Garrett.

Either way, it certainly feels as though Big Blue is ready to run Carter’s name up to the podium, should they get the chance at No. 3.

