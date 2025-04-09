Shedeur Sanders Breaks Silence on Giants Signing 2 Veteran QBs

Over the past few months, Shedeur Sanders has made it pretty clear that he would love to be selected by the New York Giants — but the talented QB prospect may not have foreseen NYG signing not one but two veteran quarterbacks in Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston before draft night.

“So, how you feel about Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson going to the Giants, bro?” Shedeur Sanders’ co-host Darius Sanders (unrelated) asked the incoming rookie on the “2Legendary with Shedeur Sanders” podcast on April 6.

Initially, Shedeur Sanders passed the question off to former SMU wide receiver Keenan Holman — who was joining the show. Later, Shedeur piggybacked off Holman, who explained why he felt it was a “good move.”

“I think it was a good move for ‘em,” Shedeur finally commented. Adding, “I do,” as if he thought Holman and Darius Sanders didn’t believe him.

“For whatever direction [they want to go]. Exactly what you said,” the Colorado star noted, gesturing to Holman. “Whatever they want to do, I think it was a good move for them, regardless.”

The entire exchange was a tad bit awkward, but Sanders got through it with laughs and smiles. Darius Sanders didn’t let it end there, however.

Shedeur Sanders Says Jameis Winston Is ‘Cool,’ Doesn’t Address Russell Wilson by Name

As the casual podcast chat went on, Darius Sanders eventually asked Holman and Shedeur Sanders about an opinion that specifically referenced a Giants QB room including Winston and the Colorado signal-caller, and how “fun” that would be to watch.

Holman called the idea of Sanders and Winston sharing the Giants quarterback room “must-see TV.” Pointing to how they each have “bold” personalities. Once again, Sanders agreed, choosing his words carefully.

“Jameis is cool,” Shedeur began. “That’s what I’m saying. Whatever QB room [I’m in or] whatever. I just hope it ain’t everybody in there just too serious, serious, bro. You know what I mean?”

“Like, just have a good vibe, you know?” The youngster continued. “Friendly competition, it is what it is… I don’t know. I’ve been in a couple of All-Star games where people were just weird, bro. Like, come on, bro. Like, you ain’t got to do all that, bro.”

Holman appeared to finish Shedeur’s thought after that somewhat cryptic response, stating that teammates have to “loosen up a little” because you’re “still playing a game” at the end of the day.

To which Shedeur replied: “Yeah, I’m telling you. But yeah, I think whatever room, I feel like it will be fun. I feel like my personality is my personality and I feel like people in the room will be able to learn [about] me and understand me.”

Shedeur Sanders didn’t mention Wilson — the Giants’ likely starter — by name. Although, it should be clarified that the follow-up question only asked about Winston.

Recent Reports Have Giants Straying Away From Quarterback Position at No. 3 Overall

Shedeur Sanders to the Giants was the number one NYG draft theory for most of the offseason, but it’s lost steam in recent weeks.

As Big Blue shows more and more attention to Penn State edge rusher Abdul Carter and Colorado teammate Travis Hunter, many believe the Giants will play it safe and select whichever “blue chip” prospect falls to them at No. 3 overall — assuming Cam Ward is off the board.

The Wilson and Winston signings obviously support that newer theory. Which some fans have been hoping for since Christmas. Others will no doubt be disappointed if the Giants miss out on all the top quarterback prospects once again.