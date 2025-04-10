Giants Predicted to Make 2-Pick Abdul Carter Draft Trade in Top 10

Many believe the New York Giants have Penn State pass-rusher Abdul Carter firmly in their sights with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft, but a three-pick trade that still keeps Big Blue in the top 10 could change the mind of Big Blue general manager Joe Schoen.

It’s a bold idea from Luke Easterling of Athlon Sports. He has the Giants swapping first-round choices with the Chicago Bears, leaving the NFC North franchise free to send Carter’s name to the podium.

Easterling asked what would happen if the Giants don’t believe “Carter is the right choice given the presence of Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux? The Bears filled all of their biggest needs in free agency and via trade freeing them up to send both of their early second-rounders to the G-Men (and getting back a late third-rounder) to land an elite pass rusher.”

Getting a couple of premium second-round picks to give somebody else the right to draft Carter is worth considering. Yet, Easterling’s assertion the Bears got all their work done in free agency doesn’t apply to the Giants, even if this trade scenario has Schoen selecting a player at a position reinforced from the ranks of the veteran market.

Giants to Make ‘Blue-Chip’ Pick After Trade With Bears

This trade will look like a success of sorts if the Giants followed Easterling’s recommendation. He has the “Giants fill a big need on defense with a blue-chip talent,” Michigan cornerback Will Johnson.

As Easterling pointed out, “Johnson was slowed by some nagging injuries last season, but at full strength, has proven he has the physical tools, instincts and ball skills to be a shutdown corner.”

Drafting a genuine marquee cover man makes sense for a team with a weakness at cornerback. A weakness potentially helped by adding Paulson Adebo during free agency.

The problem is Adebo arrives with a lengthy injury history, despite his CB1 talent. That’s something the Giants are still waiting for erratic 2023 first-round pick Deonte Banks to show.

Those factors mean Johnson could be an asset, provided he’s fully healthy. The 22-year-old is exceptional in zone coverage, suiting the schemes of Giants defensive coordinator Shane Bowen.

Johnson possesses the “physical tools to align in press. Better suited to play off — with vision — given he’s more smooth than sudden. Ball skills/playmaking mentality (9 career INTs, 3 defensive TDs),” according to ESPN’s Matt Bowen.

Snagging Johnson at the end of the top 10 would complete a necessary reboot of the Giants’ defensive backfield, but there are risks. Notably, the prospect having dealt with a turf toe injury that ended his final season with the Wolverines prematurely.

The Giants would be gambling on Johnson and Adebo to stay on the field and turn cornerback into a team strength. It’s tricky decision for Schoen, especially since there are also injury concerns about supposed safer bet Carter.

Giants Can’t Ignore Abdul Carter Doubts

Avoiding injury was also a problem for Carter, who is overcoming a stress fracture in his foot. Fortunately, the player’s agent, Drew Rosenhaus, declared “It should be a non-factor with the teams at this point,” following a “medical recheck in Indianapolis” that ruled out surgery, per Bowen’s colleague Adam Schefter.

The news is a boost for the Giants, who continue to be linked as a likely destination for the dominant edge defender. Carter’s a natural game-wrecker, but the Giants have already added to their options at the edges of the front seven during free agency, snagging Chauncey Golston from the Dallas Cowboys and meeting with a Bowen favorite.

Things are well-stocked in the pass-rush department, but no member of the rotation boasts Carter’s dynamism and versatility. Those qualities may be too tempting to pass up, no matter how many extra picks are offered.