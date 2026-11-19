Abdul Carter knows there’s a lot of “noise” about him having only two sacks to his credit nine games into the 2026 NFL season, but the New York Giants’ edge-rusher has a strong message for his critics.

Carter told reporters, including ESPN’s Jordan Raanan, “I hear everything. This is NY. This is not somewhere you can hide from the noise or block it out. So I embrace everything and I definitely use it as motivation. I want the eyes on me.”

The first chance for Carter to answer his critics will come against the 7-2 Jacksonville Jaguars at MetLife Stadium on Sunday, November 22. He’s already making a promise to the doubters, posting, “Fast forward me to this Sunday💆🏾‍♂️⚔️ a lot of 🗣️ima show yall…”

Some bold talk is welcome, but many Giants fans might wish Carter spoke less and produced more. He and others are defending disruption over production a little too often when Carter’s a former third-overall draft pick.

It’s not unreasonable to expect a few more splash plays from a player with this high a profile. Carter still has supporters, but a few more observers are becoming concerned about the less-than-stellar numbers.

Abdul Carter’s Facing Tougher Judgement About Numbers

Many are content to judge Carter differently from other pass-rushers. He isn’t being defined by sacks, but rather as what the New York Post’s Paul Schwartz calls a “metrics monarch.”

What Carter needs to do is put some tangible highlights on tape. Preferably, the sacks and forced fumbles that can help this season’s Giants navigate the toughest part of their schedule.

It’s a run of games that begins with facing NFL MVP candidate, Jags’ quarterback Trevor Lawrence. Other quality QBs will also get to test Carter and the Giants’ defense. Including Brock Purdy, Jared Goff and the suddenly proficient-again Deshaun Watson.

These challenges can be met if Carter starts turning his knack for generating pressures into sacks. It’s what SNY.tv’s Connor Hughes wants to see because “sacks in the NFL are king. That is how you truly disrupt offenses. That’s how, ultimately, these guys get paid.”

Hughes is still a believer in Carter, whom he thinks “might be the most physically gifted player not named Arvell Reese.”

The reference to this year’s fifth pick Reese is significant. His upsurge is giving Carter the licence to redefine himself as a supporting act.

Giants Changing Pass-Rush Expectations Around Rising Star

Reese’s increasingly dominant and award-worthy performances aren’t lost on Carter. He’s content to recast himself as the foil for Reese, somebody happy to nibble double teams so his fellow blitzing linebacker can feast on pro signal-callers.

As long as my bruddas eat I’m good!😁1-0 https://t.co/muhpA006mn — Abdul Carter (@1NCRDB1) November 9, 2026

It’s a decent dynamic, but the Giants made Carter a top-3 pick so he’d earn his own space near the top of the sack charts. That spot would be easier to earn if the Giants hadn’t lost three-time Pro Bowler Brian Burns to a devastating knee injury.

Burns was a prolific sack artist who demanded attention and took blockers away from others, including Carter. It’s ironic Carter’s now doing the same thing for Reese, but No. 3 is ultimately still going to be judged on his own ability to finish pressures with more QB takedowns.