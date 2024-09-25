Brian Daboll Defends Giants Rookie Amid ‘Difficult’ Transition

B

rian Daboll is still looking for ways to get tight end Theo Johnson more involved in the offense for the New York Giants, but the head coach isn’t worried about the rookie’s “difficult” transition to life in the NFL.

Daboll told reporters how Johnson plays a position that’s “a difficult position to play. I think Theo’s done a great job. (Tight ends coach) Tim Kelly’s really done a great job with him,” per Talkin’ Giants.

Coaching tight ends is familiar work for Daboll, who tutored Rob Gronkowski and Martellus Bennett for the New England Patriots earlier his career. Daboll explained how “you never have enough individual time with the tight ends because they’ve got to be in tune with the line, in tune with the passing game, the protections. There’s a lot of things to cover in that room.”

Johnson has yet to show he can handle the multi-faceted responsibilities of his position, but Daboll is optimistic because the former Penn State standout is “a smart young man.”

Support from his head coach will give Johnson a confidence boost, but the fourth-round pick in this year’s draft has barely been a factor through three games. He’s mustered just two catches from seven targets.

Brian Daboll Must Get Theo Johnson More Involved

Johnson needs more work, but Daboll has struggled to draw up big plays for the roving pass-catcher. The coach who calls the offense referenced an attempted shot play to Johnson that fellow rookie Malik Nabers needed to prevent from being a turnover against the Cleveland Browns in Week 3.

As Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View highlighted, Daboll tried to sneak Johnson (84) behind coverage and into the opposite flat. It was an ambitious concept that demanded a difficult throw from Daniels Jones.

While these X’s and O’s didn’t yield a positive result, they provided a hint at how Daboll wants to use Johnson. The latter has the move skills and underrated play speed to be effective in space.

Getting 6-foot-6, 264-pounder Johnson into unpopulated areas has proved a challenge. Perhaps that’s because Daboll’s focus has been split between making Nabers the focal point of the passing game and extending the rushing attack with his fellow wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

Wideouts are the strength of this offense, but the Giants are still finding ways to make intelligent use of Johnson and other tight ends.

Giants Making Clever Use of Less-Heralded TE Group

Tight end was supposed to be a weakness after Darren Waller unexpectedly called time on his career. That decision left the depth chart without a true star.

The problem has since been compounded by versatile Lawrence Cager landing on injured reserve. Resources are stretched, but the Giants are still getting decent play from the position thanks to Johnson and Daniel Bellinger.

Daboll is using both in smart ways. Like when Bellinger “released inside of Theo’s block” to snag this key catch in Cleveland, per Falato.

Deploying multiple tight ends is becoming a staple of what Daboll is trying to do with this offense. Tight end-heavy personnel is not only affording the Giants flexibility in the passing game, but it’s also helping a rushing attack still trying to compensate for being without the Pro-Bowl talents of Saquon Barkley.

He’s plying his trade with the Philadelphia Eagles, but replacements like Devin Singletary and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. are benefitting from tight ends blocking. Falato showed Tracy exploiting a hole forced open by down blocks from Johnson and Bellinger.

Replacing Barkley is tough for Singletary and Tracy, just like being the new Waller was always going to be a challenge for Johnson. Fortunately, the emergence of Nabers, combined with Daboll’s elaborate schemes, means the Giants can afford to play a waiting game.