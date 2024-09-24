Wan’Dale Robinson Is Helping Giants Replace Saquon Barkley

R

anking 19th in rushing yards suggests the New York Giants are struggling without Saquon Barkley, but Big Blue’s running game is getting help from an unlikely source, wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson.

He’s extending New York’s ground attack by leading the NFL in a specific category. In the process, Robinson is also ensuring Devin Singletary doesn’t need to be a workhorse RB1 after Barkley joined the Philadelphia Eagles in free agency.

Wan’Dale Robinson Plan is Working

Back in August, Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post suggested “the Giants could use short passes to Robinson as an extension of the running game.” So it’s proved now Robinson “leads the NFL in targets between 0-9 yards,” according to Justin Penik of Talkin’ Giants.

As Penik pointed out, Robinson’s had no trouble amassing yards after the catch. He’s tallied 63 worth of YAC from 15 receptions, per Pro Football Reference.

That combination of short passes into space and Robinson’s after-catch flair are helping the Giants substitute dumpoffs for what used to be runs by Barkley. A great example of these long handoffs occurred against the Minnesota Vikings in Week 1

The play, highlighted by Nick Falato of SB Nation’s Big Blue View, involved Robinson give three Vikings defenders the slip.

Keeping Robinson on the move underneath was always going to be part of the plan this season. The slot receiver has legitimate breakout skills, but Robinson is just one key cog helping the Giants moving on from Barkley.

Giants Using Committee to Replace Saquon Barkley

Head coach Brian Daboll has naturally put his faith in Singletary, since both worked together for the Buffalo Bills. The veteran hasn’t disappointed, averaging 4.7 yards per carry and scoring two rushing touchdowns.

Singletary is never going to be the same game-breaker as Barkley, but he has brought speed and useful one-cut-and-go skills to the rushing offense. Those traits have helped Singletary avoid tackles, something CBS Sports’ Dan Schneier highlighted after Week 2’s 21-18 defeat to the Washington Commanders.

Daboll gave Singletary 16 carries during Week 3’s 21-15 win over the Cleveland Browns, but the Giants also split eight runs between rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr., Eric Gray and Robinson’s fellow receiver Malik Nabers.

The latter is getting the headlines as the new go-to target for quarterback Daniel Jones, but Robinson is no less important. Not when he’s doing his bit to help the Giants cope without one of the league’s premier running backs.

Barkley was always going to be a tough act to follow, and watching the two-time Pro Bowler make a fast start to life with their NFC East rivals has left a sting for the Giants. That pain is being eased by a new-look offense geared to Nabers’ clutch talents.

His burgeoning breakout debut season is being ably assisted by solid supporting acts like Singletary and Robinson. They are proving the Giants are a no longer a one-man show, the way they often were with Barkley in the backfield.

Instead, the Daboll-called offense has an excellent opportunity to be more than the sum of its parts.