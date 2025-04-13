Insider Outlines Giants, Browns Draft Trade for ‘Cleaner’ Pick

Most experts have the New York Giants choosing between two prospects with the third pick in the 2025 NFL draft, wide receiver and cornerback Travis Hunter or edge-rusher Abdul Carter, but one insider believes there is the “cleaner” pick, somebody the Giants might even trade up with the Cleveland Browns to acquire.

It’s a scenario outlined by MMQB Senior reporter Albert Breer. The Amazon NFL on Prime Video insider responded to a question about whether the Giants would try to gain control of the No. 2 pick and use it to select Hunter.

Breer believes “taking Travis Hunter would be much cleaner for the New York Giants than taking Abdul Carter, just because they have needs at both of his positions, whereas they invested picks and a big contract in Brian Burns, and the fifth pick in the 2022 draft in Kayvon Thibodeaux. If the Cleveland Browns are set on Carter, then they might be O.K. sliding down a slot for a reasonable give back. In this case, the draft value chart says the Giants giving up their third-, fourth- and fifth-round picks to swap spots is a fair exchange.”

While Breer concedes that “generally, in the upper reaches of the NFL draft, you’re going to pay a bigger premium than that, but that’s normally driven by quarterback value.”

The makeup of a class fronted by the talents of Hunter and Carter might make a trade at the top end cheaper, but there are compelling reasons for the Giants to stay put.

Travis Hunter’s Skills Worth a High Price

If the Giants believe in Hunter’s ability to continue thriving at two spots, but this time at the pro level, maybe they’d consider a deal. Especially since the Browns are also thought to be sold on Hunter.

Among those who see Hunter in Cleveland, Dane Brugler of The Athletic told Jim Rome, “right now, if the draft were today, I would say Travis Hunter goes two to the Browns.”

Brugler’s take echoes what ESPN’s Adam Schefter told Ty Schmit on The Pat McAfee Show. Schefter said “Travis Hunter is the more likely pick at two.”

Missing out on Hunter’s unique mix of skills because of a single draft spot would be a tough blow for the Giants to absorb. He’s somebody who could make a transformative impact on both sides of the ball as a shutdown cornerback and big-play wideout.

The Giants still have need for help at both spots. First, in the defensive backfield, where 2023 first-rounder Deonte Banks has failed to meet expectations.

Second, Hunter’s potential as a prolific receiver would make him the ideal supporting act for 2024 sixth-overall pick Malik Nabers. The latter dominated as a rookie, but Nabers will need somebody else to occupy the attention of defenses and prevent him from being doubled on every snap.

Hunter ticks both boxes and would give the Giants outstanding value at both positions, but which role would he play that’s worth giving away picks to move up? If he’s “a full time corner and a package receiver,” the way ESPN analyst Greg Cosell predicted on the Ross Tucker Football Podcast, then a trade will be a tough sell.

Having to decide Hunter’s best spot at the next level adds a layer of risk to any trade. That risk will be weighed against the safety of a team already owning a top-three pick doing nothing.

Giants Can Stay Put

As Breer put it, “the question, in that scenario, would be whether the Giants would be willing to drain their supply of capital to three picks.”

It’s a tough question for general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll to answer when they have so many things to fix across a mediocre roster. Any rebuild needs to be powered by ample draft capital, so a GM and coach whose jobs are on the line might prefer to avoid any unnecessary risks.

The Giants will find it easier to play it safe when Hunter or Carter are the likely prize for keeping hold of the third pick. Carter has been extensively courted by Big Blue during the pre-draft process and he would take an already impressive edge-rusher rotation up a level or two.

That’s a good enough reason for Schoen and Daboll not to have too many regrets if the Browns snatch Hunter one pick ahead of them. The only way things change is if the Giants can’t resist pairing Hunter’s playmaking catch skills with Nabers.

Their double act would surely elevate the Giants just as much, if not more, than adding Carter to the mix with fellow edge defenders Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux.

Ultimately, the Giants are in a strong enough position to at least place a call to the Browns, but not be held to ransom, even for Hunter.