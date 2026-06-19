Giants Can Already Check off Several Boxes on Offseason ‘To-Do List’

It’s been quite the team-altering offseason for the New York Giants, starting all the way from January until now.

They hired John Harbaugh as the new steward of their franchise and have overhauled their roster, particularly on the defensive side of the ball.

Out is longtime defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence after a contract negotiation turned sour, and in are faces like Tremaine Edmunds, Arvell Reese, and D.J. Reader.

Offensively, things have mostly stayed the same, except for a new face at tight end in Isaiah Likely and offensive linemen Francis Mauigoa.

With about a month before training camp, the Giants are about wrapped up with their offseason moves.

But according to Bleacher Report’s Brent Sobleski, there are still three things they need to accomplish.

And two of them may already be solved.

Giants Urged to Sort Out Wide Receiver Position

The first thing Sobleski urged the New York Giants to figure out was their wide receiver position, which, in all fairness, is something they certainly have to do.

As things currently stand, they have 12 on the 90-man roster, and that will have to be whittled down by September.

Some notable names include Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton, Darnell Mooney, Calvin Austin III, Malachi Fields, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios.

“Unfortunately, Big Blue still has significant questions among Dart’s targets. With Malik Nabers still recovering from an ACL injury and possibly not being ready for the start of the regular season,” wrote Sobleski.

“The next two months will help decide what options can actually play and which can be cut.”

The Giants will have to decide which of those 12 receivers can contribute the most to the team in 2026.

It’s easy to point out a handful that will be locks, such as Nabers, Slayton, Mooney, and Fields. The rest is anybody’s guess.

Giants Urged to Trade Kayvon Thibodeaux

The second box to check, according to Sobleski, is for the New York Giants to find a trade partner for former first-round pass rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux.

“Conversely, the Giants have an embarrassment of riches among their edge-defenders. Brian Burns and Abdul Carter form an explosive pair, with this year’s fifth overall pick, Arvell Reese, capable of playing off-ball and on the edge,” continued Sobleski.

“Sooner or later, Kayvon Thibodeaux will be the odd man out. The Giants can maximize the 2022 first-round pick’s value by trading him sooner rather than later.”

While trade rumors have been swirling around Thibodeaux since the NFL Scouting Combine, it feels like the Giants would’ve made a move by now if they were going to.

It makes logistical sense. A trade would free up cap space and playing time for other pass rushers in New York, but Harbaugh seems intent on trying to build a winner in Year 1.

The Giants are not making themselves a better team by trading Thibodeaux for a future draft pick, and as of now, it seems like Big Blue is intent on keeping the 25-year-old.

Consider that box checked.

Giants Told to Find a Kicker, But They Already Have One

Finally, Sobleski says the New York Giants need to find a reliable kicker, considering the special teams woes they’ve faced over the last few years with the likes of Graham Gano.

“With Harbaugh’s history, special teams will be a priority as well. Specifically, New York is searching for its kicker, with Ben Sauls and undrafted rookie Dominic Zvada vying for the role.”

While Sobleski says Ben Sauls and Dominic Zvada are “vying” for the kicker spot, it seems like the undrafted free agent, Zvada, is already pulling ahead.

The Athletic’s Dan Duggan reported that the Michigan product hasn’t missed a kick yet (that he’s seen) and is the clear favorite.

“Zvada was a perfect 13-for-13 on field goals in open practices, so the undrafted rookie is the clear favorite for the kicker job entering camp. The Giants should consider replacing Sauls with a veteran to keep the pressure on Zvada during the summer,” wrote Duggan.

It seems like the Giants already have a fairly good grasp on their roster this deep in the offseason, and there aren’t many more moves left for them to make.