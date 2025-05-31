Giants All-Pro Tipped for Contract Change After Jaxson Dart Deal

The New York Giants wasted little time getting rookie quarterback Jaxson Dart under contract, but an All-Pro veteran is “certainly” in line for a reworked deal, according to one insider.

Nose tackle Dexter Lawrence II will soon see his contract restructured, according to Dan Duggan of The Athletic. He was breaking down why Dart’s deal, agreed on Friday May 30, is expected to reduce the Giants’ space under the salary cap “to around $4.4M.”

Duggan also revealed “there certainly will be at least one more restructure (Dex) and there are other methods to create cap space (pay cuts/releases) that could happen around cut day.”

The Giants had $6.4M in cap space after the Carter signing/Burns restructure. Dart's signing should bring that to around $4.4M. They won't need to create any cap space until close to the start of the season (barring a signing) unless they choose to. But there certainly will be at… https://t.co/pRJaDe1deK — Dan Duggan (@DDuggan21) May 30, 2025

Lawrence letting the front office tweak the financial terms he’s owed would be the latest team-first move from arguably the best player on the roster. The temporary sacrifice would give the Giants the means to retool key areas of the depth chart just before or during the 2025 NFL season.

Those areas are familiar to most, including offensive line, wide receiver and even tight end or inside linebacker.

Dexter Lawrence Restructure the Next Logical Step for Giants

Lawrence only put pen to paper on a four-year deal worth $87.5 million back in 2023. The deal is set to pay the 27-year-old $15.5 million in base salary this year, according to Spotrac.com.

There are bonuses the Giants could convert, as well as a potential out for 2026, but the franchise would surely be reluctant to use the option. Lawrence is perhaps the most dominant player at his position in the league and finding another 340-pounder with his moves skills and output as a pass-rusher would be close to impossible.

No other interior defensive lineman who plays over the center can split double teams and collapse the pocket as quickly as No. 97. His nine sacks last season, highlighted by Talkin’ Giants, showed what separates Lawrence from other zero-technique disruptors.

Putting the right talent next to Lawrence has proved elusive, but the Giants are banking on free agent arrival Roy Robertson-Harris and this year’s third-round pick Darius Alexander to solve the problem.

The bigger issues are found away from the defensive front. Issues the Giants will need cash to solve.

Giants Must Continue Building Around Jaxson Dart

They traded up to draft Dart to be the future of the franchise at football’s most important position, so the Giants can’t be done building around the young passer. He won’t start right away, but Dart is going to need a healthy number of gifted and versatile targets.

There’s no shortage at wide receiver, where 2024 first-rounder Malik Nabers is already a star, and veteran burner Darius Slayton remains among the league’s underrated. The problem is another vertical threat hasn’t lived up to his potential, while a tight end’s roster spot appears in jeopardy.

Putting a supporting cast in place deep and talented enough to help Dart thrive once he takes the reins will likely require adding a proven pass-catcher or two. It would also help to reinforce an offensive line mired in uncertainty while a former top-10 pick searches for a new identity.

Keeping ample cap space in reserve would let the Giants address at least one of these weak spots during this season if Dart enters the lineup ahead of schedule.