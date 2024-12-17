Giants Pushed to Draft Heisman Finalist QB Who’s Not Expected to Go First Round

The New York Giants could shock everyone by targeting Oregon quarterback Dillon Gabriel in the 2025 NFL Draft.

Most experts and analysts have the New York Giants selecting either Shedeur Sanders or Cam Ward in round one of the 2025 NFL Draft — but what if they decide that neither Sanders nor Ward are worthy of a top five selection?

Bleacher Report’s Matt Holder offered an alternative on December 16, Heisman finalist Dillon Gabriel.

“The Giants are expected to draft a quarterback this year, but—as has been widely discussed—this year’s class lacks some talent at the position,” Holder wrote. “It’s not out of the question for the organization to look outside of the first round for a signal-caller, and the Heisman Trophy finalist is an interesting option.”

“Gabriel is a timing and rhythm quarterback who thrives targeting the short and intermediate areas of the field,” the Bleacher Report analyst relayed via his colleague’s scouting report. “He is a spot thrower who can pick apart zone defenses when kept clean in the pocket. Gabriel plays with good poise and calmness inside the pocket, stepping up to avoid collapsing edge pressure.”

Holder also complimented Gabriel for throwing a “catchable ball” that utilizes a “combination of velocity and touch.” Concluding: “Gabriel’s ball placement is a strength of his game; he protects receivers and rarely throws them into incoming defenders or high-traffic areas.”

According to Pro Football Network’s mock draft simulator, Gabriel had an average draft position (ADP) of 148.8 as of December 2. In fact, since August 26, Gabriel’s ADP has never dropped below 136.9 and it’s risen as high as 201.3.

Draft data can shift a lot from now until April, but if Gabriel ends up being picked somewhere within that ADP range, or close to it, the Giants should be able to get him anywhere from round three through five. If you like the player, that’s great value.

Potential Giants QB Target Dillon Gabriel’s Wealth of Experience Could Translate to the NFL

Gabriel has one attribute that has translated over to the NFL in recent years — experience.

“Due to his litany of snaps/experience, the game has slowed down for [Gabriel], and he can play at maximum speed,” Holder noted within his Giants suggestion.

It’s true, and this puts Gabriel in the same conversation as a Brock Purdy, Bo Nix or Stetson Bennett-like prospect. Each of these QB prospects logged 40-plus appearances at the collegiate level, with Nix recording the highest number of starts at 61.

His Oregon successor, Gabriel, has him beat with a total of 63 games played in college. And if you’re wondering how that’s possible taking over Nix’s job with the Ducks, it’s because Gabriel transferred twice before his Heisman finalist campaign in 2024.

Gabriel turns 24 on December 28. He spent three seasons with UCF from 2019 through 2021, throwing for at least 3,500 passing yards and a 156.0 or higher passer rating twice.

After that, he spent another two years with Oklahoma, registering his second career 3,600-yard season in 2023. His passer rating was a 172.0 that campaign, which actually topped his most recent season with Oregon.

In 2024, Gabriel threw for 3,558 yards after joining a new offense once again. His ability to switch playbooks and systems with relative ease should not be ignored, and he’s done so while maintaining a passer rating above 154.0 every year.

Why Is Dillon Gabriel Ranked So Much Lower Than Shedeur Sanders & Cam Ward?

If you’re wondering why Gabriel has an ADP in round four or five and Sanders and Ward are projected as top three picks, these rankings typically boil down to things like ceiling, potential and overall arm talent.

The 33rd Team’s lead draft analyst Kyle Crabbs highlighted age and arm strength as potential negatives while scouting Gabriel, as did The Draft Network’s Damian Parson. The Oregon product is also very small in stature, standing at 5-foot-11.

“Gabriel lacks the impact arm talent to drive throws from the far hash to the sideline,” Parson explained, regarding his arm. “He can make NFL throws but some are not accessible to Gabriel. He does not possess the arm talent to be late on throws to the sideline or it is at risk of being intercepted.”

Crabbs also summed up his low NFL draft ranking pretty well after commending other attributes like toughness and processing ability, stating: “He’s got a good arm, mobility, and quickness, but there isn’t a lot of ‘prototype’ to his game as it relates to an NFL quarterback.”

If the Giants choose to pursue a veteran free agent at quarterback, rather than going all-in on a rookie, Gabriel might profile as a worthwhile developmental flyer to pair them with. After all, the NYG QB room could be trending toward a complete overhaul in 2025.