Giants a Fit for All-Pro Returner Drawing ‘Interest from Over 10 Teams’

oster cuts are in the books, but the New York Giants can still tweak their 53-man group if it means adding All-Pro return man Jamal Agnew in free agency. The Giants make sense as a fit for the 2022 Pro Bowler, but they would have to act quickly because Agnew is already highly sought after.

In fact, the former Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars special teams ace has “received interest from over 10 teams and will begin making free-agent visits in the coming days,” according to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo.

The Giants have plenty of incentive to jump the queue. Not least because their own All-Pro returner is dealing with injury. Big Blue has also already lost out on one potential option to solve a not-insignificant problem in football’s third phase.

Jamal Agnew Would Fill Void for Giants

There’s an obvious spot for Agnew with the Giants, while punt returner Gunner Olszewski remains on the treatment table because of a groin injury. He’s been joined by another candidate for returner’s chores, Isaiah McKenzie, who’s dealing with foot and knee problems.

Those issues are why Nick Falato and Ed Valentine of SB Nation’s Big Blue View believe the “Giants could explore him (Agnew) as an option.” Acquiring Agnew “would make Olszewski and Isaiah McKenzie expendable.”

There would be no need for additional returners given Agnew’s big-play pedigree in this area. Falato and Valentine noted how the 29-year-old “averaged 26.2 yards per return with two kick-off touchdowns. He also has 127 punt returns with an average of 10.2 yards per return and four touchdowns.”

One of those scores came against the Giants when Agnew was a member of the Lions back in 2019.

The Giants should look closely at a deal for Agnew after one possible fit, former Philadelphia Eagles running back Boston Scott, appears set to join the Pittsburgh Steelers following cutdown day, per Garafolo.

Agnew is a more dynamic alternative as a big play waiting to happen from anywhere on the field. His speed and ability to play both wide receiver and running back would also help a more expansive Giants offense.

Giants Could Use Another Gadget Player on Offense

Adding more speed on offense has been a theme for the Giants this offseason. Signing a field-stretcher like Agnew would double down on this shift in philosophy.

He’s somebody who can get the ball in multiple ways. Either from the backfield or when split out wide.

Giants’ head coach Brian Daboll has one roving playmaker in the form of slot receiver Wan’Dale Robinson. Another versatile weapon with move skills would only expand the scheme for Daboll now he’s officially taken over calling the plays.

Agnew poses enough of a breakaway threat after the catch to fit the direction the Giants are going in at receiver. Namely, unleashing speed from everywhere.

The same quality will be evident in a running back room populated by swift ball-carriers, Devin Singletary, Eric Gray and rookie Tyrone Tracy Jr. Agnew has averaged an impressive eight yards per carry for his career, per Pro Football Reference, so he’d be an asset on the ground for the Giants.

It’s yet another reason for general manager Joe Schoen to use a fraction of the team’s $7,162,070 worth of space under the salary cap to sign a Pro Bowl talent able to help in multiple ways.