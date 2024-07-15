Forgotten Giants Prospect ‘Will Have to Impress to Stick’ With 2024 Roster

It’s easy to forget that New York Giants 2021 third-round pick Aaron Robinson is still a member of the organization, being that he’s only appeared in two NFL games since his rookie campaign.

Robinson tore his ACL and MCL in 2022, and his status would best be described as missing in action after that. He began the 2023 season on the physically-unable-to-perform (PUP) list and was not activated throughout the year.

On July 15, Bleacher Report analyst Kristopher Knox listed Robinson as one of three Giants who must have a big training camp this summer in order to avoid being cut. And this really does feel like the final opportunity for the NYG prospect with his rookie contract coming to a close.

“Cornerback Aaron Robinson was a 2021 third-round pick and may get a little leeway based on his draft status. However, it’s worth noting that he was a product of the former regime and wasn’t drafted by current general manager Joe Schoen,” Knox began.

Continuing later: “While Robinson did flash potential in his two 2022 starts—he allowed an opposing quarterback rating of only 49.3—availability is extremely important. He’ll now have to show that he’s returned to pre-injury form and then some.”

Knox went on to point out all of the investments that the Giants have made at the CB position since selecting Robinson. Deonte Banks, Cor’Dale Flott, Andru Philips and Tre Hawkins chief among them.

“With veterans like Nick McCloud and Darnay Holmes also on the roster, Robinson—who has limited special-teams experience (35 snaps) will have to impress to stick,” the NFL writer concluded. Adding: “The 25-year-old is entering the final year of his rookie contract, and New York could save [approximately] $1.4 million by releasing him.”

Cornerback Among Top Giants’ Open Competitions of Training Camp

The Giants have several position battles that feel wide open in 2024. Tight end could be anyone’s job to win, safety has a starting role that’s undecided and the wide receiver depth is much deeper than a year ago. Add cornerback to that list.

Behind Banks, the CB room could be one of the hardest to predict this summer.

Flott is trending toward beginning the season as a starter and Phillips should at least earn a roster spot, but there are a lot of interesting candidates after that. Robinson is one of them — a former high-end talent of a past regime who just hasn’t been healthy.

The others are a staff favorite in McCloud, a struggling 2023 selection in Hawkins, a core special teamer in Holmes, two veteran flyers in David Long Jr. and Tre Herndon and a priority UDFA in Alex Johnson, among others. Talk about a logjam of mediocrity.

Needless to say, the Giants are hoping at least one or two of these players separate themselves from the pack. Few are predicting Robinson will be that guy, but his resurgence is not out of the realm of possibility.

Giants CB Signing Could Doom Aaron Robinson’s Chances

If there weren’t enough cornerback candidates on the roster already, Big Blue could still sign one as well.

On July 9, The Athletic’s Dan Duggan deduced that “if the Giants are going to spend a chunk of their $11.7 million in cap space on a player [before Week 1], cornerback sticks out as the position most likely to receive an investment.”

Of course, a move like that would likely spell doom for a roster longshot like Robinson. And he’s not the only one.

Banks, Flott and Phillips are near-guarantees to make the initial 53. Outside of that trio, the Giants could keep another two to four CBs, with three being the most likely number.

A veteran signing would shave that opening down to two, and there are just too many players in front of Robinson on the depth chart in that scenario.