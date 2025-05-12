Giants Urged to Make Shock QB Trade After Derek Carr Decision

The New York Giants’ quarterback situation is still evolving, and the process could include an early shakeup to the depth chart, involving trading a big-name veteran in response to the latest news about Derek Carr.

His decision to call time on his NFL career prompted one Giants beat reporter to propose sending Jameis Winston to the New Orleans Saints. It’s an idea from Pat Leonard of the New York Daily News, who believes “A Jameis Winston trade to New Orleans would make a lot of sense, since his presence on this Giants roster does not.”

Leonard was responding to NFL Network’s Mike Garafolo breaking the news on Saturday, May 10 Carr is officially retiring. As Garafolo put it, “Carr, 34, recently underwent multiple medical evaluations on his shoulder. Surgery was deemed the only route back to 100% and that would mean up to 6 months recovery. Carr retires rather than staying on IR all year.”

A Jameis Winston trade to New Orleans would make a lot of sense, since his presence on this Giants roster does not https://t.co/pElO4V2j38 — Pat Leonard (@PLeonardNYDN) May 10, 2025

Ironically, Carr suffered the fateful shoulder injury against the Giants in Week 14 last season. His departure from the pro stage creates an opening for an experienced passer to land with the Saints, but it doesn’t have to be Winston, who only joined the Giants back in late-March.

He spent four seasons with the Saints from 2020-23, but Winston still has value for the Giants, despite the presence of Russell Wilson and the positive early impression made by 2025 NFL draft first-round pick Jaxson Dart.

Giants Still Need Jameis Winston

The Giants acquired Winston to lend some credibility to a position group that’s long been a problem. Winston’s a former No.1 pick who experienced a career revival of sorts with the Cleveland Browns in 2024.

Part of his renaissance included guiding the Browns to wins over AFC North rivals the Baltimore Ravens and Pittsburgh Steelers. Winston won by proving he still has the grit to compete, along with talent as a deep thrower.

The ability to target defenses vertically is the common trend shared by every member of Big Blue’s new-look QB rotation. It’s a group set to be headlined by Wilson, one of the best proponents of the long ball in the league, but Winston can still be an invaluable backup.

He’ll be needed because Wilson faltered at times during his own career turnaround in Pittsburgh. There’s also the not-so small matter of the Giants wanting to take a patient approach to Dart’s development.

New QB Plan Getting Mixed Reviews for Giants

Leonard isn’t the only one confused about the muddled picture the Giants have rendered at football’s most important position. Among those unsure about the plan, a former No. 2 overall pick blasted the decision to trade back into Round 1 to draft Dart, when Winston and Wilson were already on the roster.

This view is contrasted by others who believe the Giants have made enough moves to ensure they don’t need to go QB hunting for at least another two years. Signing Wilson and Winston to join incumbent fan favorite Tommy DeVito means Dart could spend his rookie season simply watching and learning.

A redshirt debut campaign makes sense for Dart, but only if the former Ole Miss star doesn’t do enough this offseason to accelerate the Giants’ plans. He’s already turning heads at rookie minicamp thanks to plays like this connection with undrafted wide receiver Da’Quan Felton.

Dart was drafted to be the quarterback of the future for the Giants, so it’s likely Winston will still be needed to help safeguard the present.