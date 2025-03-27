Giants Trade Proposal Lands QB of the Future Despite Russell Wilson Signing

Russell Wilson is expected to be the New York Giants’ starting quarterback in 2025, but he’s not the long-term answer — having signed to a one-year contract at age 36.

That player could still come in the 2025 NFL Draft, according to several reports, but said QB prospect does not have to be selected at No. 3 overall.

The Athletic’s Ben Standig proposed an interesting NYG quarterback trade on March 24, and it might apply even more after the Wilson signing. Below are the details of his pitch:

Giants get No. 24 overall pick, select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart.

No. 24 overall pick, select Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart. Minnesota Vikings get pick Nos. 34, 99, 219 and a 2026 third rounder.

So, to clean that up for readers, this deal allows the Giants to secure their potential quarterback of the future while also retaining the No. 3 overall pick. In this trade proposal, they sacrifice their 2025 second rounder, a comp pick in the third round, a seventh rounder and an extra 2026 third.

A solid haul for the Vikings, but nothing Big Blue fans will lose sleep over if Dart is the real deal.

Of note, the Giants also retain their normal 2025 third rounder at No. 65 overall. So, they come out of the agreement with Dart plus their first rounder and their third instead of four picks in the top 100. A no-brainer if NYG is high on Dart.

Why Jaxson Dart Could Be Worth the Giants Trading Back Into Round 1 of the NFL Draft

A contingent of Giants nation has been high on Dart for some time, and that contingent is headlined by former NYG quarterback Eli Manning.

The fellow Ole Miss alum advocated for Dart earlier this offseason and the incoming rookie has only risen in the draft rankings since then. With a solid performance at the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine.

The issue is that Dart could go even higher than Standig projected, something The Athletic writer noted after his trade prediction.

“Is talk of Dart going top 10 sincere, overcooked analysis or a reminder of what desperate teams will do for the king of NFL positions?” Standig pondered. “The three-year starter led the SEC in completion percentage (69.3) and passing yards (4,279) last season.”

Dart has also been a quarterback prospect that has been credited with getting better in each of his collegiate seasons, so a year learning behind Wilson could prove invaluable.

NFL Network’s Daniel Jeremiah described him as an “excellent athlete” that “connects on a lot of RPOs, quick hitters and seam balls,” ranking him 40th overall in his most recent draft ranking on March 6.

“[Dart] has the touch to get the ball up and down at the second level,” Jeremiah noted, continuing: “He flashed the ability to get deeper in his progression, but the first or second option was usually open. His eyes work fast and there are occasions where his feet fail to catch up, which can impact ball placement. He doesn’t have a huge power arm, but he has enough to drive the ball outside the numbers without issue. His decision-making continued to improve throughout his college career, but there were still hiccups at times.”

Giants Pair Jaxson Dart With Potential Generational Prospect Travis Hunter in NFL Mock Draft

Circling back to Standig’s mock, the analyst had the Giants selecting unicorn wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter at No. 3 overall, pairing the Heisman Trophy winner with Dart in round one.

“The Giants are drafting a quarterback, whether that means [Cam] Ward or [Shedeur] Sanders slips to three, they overpay to move up one or two spots or they trade down for Jaxson Dart and extra picks,” Standig stated.

Adding: “The Giants could also take a standout at No. 3 such as Hunter and trade for a second first-round pick, or they could hold the powder and take a second-round flier. There’s talent on the roster, but the lack of quarterback upside curtails any optimism.”

Keep in mind, this was written before the Wilson signing. His acquisition allows the Giants to wait on the QB prospect they want, rather than push the envelope at No. 3 overall.