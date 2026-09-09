Giants’ Rival Worried About John Harbaugh Before Cowboys Game

The New York Giants are already gaining a psychological edge from having John Harbaugh on the sidelines, with a prominent member of the rival Dallas Cowboys sounding worried about the Super Bowl-winning former Baltimore Ravens head coach before Week 1’s game at MetLife Stadium.

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones admitted to 105.3 The Fan (h/t ESPN’s Todd Archer), “I’ve always thought Baltimore outcoached them since he had been the coach there. I had a funny feeling when he got there w/ the Giants, knowing we face him 2 times a year. He’s an outstanding coach.”

This is just why the Giants hired Harbaugh this offseason. To put a stamp of respectability on a franchise mired in losing for too long.

Harbaugh’s rebuild needs to start in earnest against the Cowboys on September 13. The fact he’s “4-1 vs. Dallas” gives the Giants an obvious confidence boost for this NFC East matchup on Sunday Night Football.

The Giants are also counting on Harbaugh using his experience and expertise to make a difference on gameday. He built teams that were consistently tough and competitive for the Ravens, and the 63-year-old is already replicating key parts of his winning formula with the new-look Giants.

John Harbaugh Effect is Already Obvious

Harbaugh’s best Ravens squads were traditionally built around power running and rugged, punishing defense. The coach is already making those things staples of the rebuilding Giants.

Leaning on a revamped rushing attack is the best way for the Giants to get off to a winning start on Harbaugh’s watch. Harbaugh has changed both scheme and personnel to shift toward a smash-mouth ground game, starting with hiring veteran rushing guru Greg Roman.

The latter designs runs featuring overloaded fronts and linemen pulling into space. Harbaugh gave Roman the building blocks to make his system work when he selected beefy guard Francis ‘Sisi’ Mauigoa 10th overall in the 2026 NFL draft, after signing 300-pound All-Pro fullback Patrick Ricard during free agency.

Ricard and Mauigoa will be assets in front of bruising running backs Cam Skattebo and Najee Harris. This quartet means these Giants are equipped to bludgeon the Cowboys with Harbaugh’s bruising brand of offense.

The Cowboys can expect further punishment from a more physical Giants’ defense. Harbaugh ensured the Giants got bigger across the front seven by signing mammoth nose tackles D.J. Reader and CJ Okoye to play in front of Tremaine Edmunds and rookie Arvell Reese, a pair of 6-foot-4, 240-pound-plus new inside linebackers.

Harbaugh’s big picture for the defense is clear. He’s building a bully on both sides of the ball, but Jones’ Cowboys still represent a tough first test.

Cowboys a Tough First Test for Rebuilding Giants

The Cowboys have practically owned the Giants in recent years, winning seven of the last eight games, per The Football Database. That one-sided sequence of results includes three wins at MetLife.

It’s going to take more than the Harbaugh effect to reverse this tide. Particularly when the Cowboys still boast one of the more potent offenses in the league.

The unit is headlined by quarterback Dak Prescott throwing to star receivers George Pickens and CeeDee Lamb. This trio will test a suspect group of starting cornerbacks once again home to a notable Giants draft bust.

Dallas can also win on the ground thanks to 1200-yard running back Javonte Williams. He’ll challenge a reconstructed run defense relying on Reader to adequately replace All-Pro Dexter Lawrence II.

Reader’s task might get easier after the Cowboys placed elite guard Tyler Smith on injured reserve, but they did acquire a 162-game starter as a credible replacement.

Harbaugh will want to keep the Dallas offense on the sideline, so he’ll need the Giants to clear defensive tackles Quinnen Williams and Kenny Clark out of running lanes. It’s a daunting task for the offensive line, especially for a guard trying to prove he merits a $22-million contract extension.

The Giants can control this matchup, but they’ll still be counting on Harbaugh’s proven track record coaching the fundamentals to make the difference.