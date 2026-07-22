Giants Could Be Landing Spot for Former Pro Bowl Wide Receiver

The New York Giants are doing everything they can to surround quarterback Jaxson Dart with the tools to succeed entering his second year in the NFL.

They’ve ensured stability and continuity on the offensive line, bringing back four of five starters and adding a new right guard in first-round draft choice Francis Mauigoa.

At tight end, Isaiah Likely and Theo Johnson provide a high-upside one-two punch that will be able to open a lot of doors for the Giants’ offense.

The lone weakness? Wide receiver, especially if youngster Malik Nabers’ rehab bleeds into the regular season.

Instead of relying on the likes of Darnell Mooney and Darius Slayton, should the Giants look to add another pass catcher before the start of the season?

Giants Could Sign Deebo Samuel

Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox compiled a list of the best remaining free agents at this point in the summer, and former San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel stuck out as a potential option for the New York Giants.

“Wide receiver Deebo Samuel has recorded just one season of 1,000 or more receiving yards during his NFL career. However, his ability to contribute as both a receiver and a runner has allowed him to top 800 scrimmage yards in six of his seven campaigns,” wrote Knox.

“Though he’s never been a true No. 1 receiver, Samuel has been consistently productive when healthy. Even at 30, he can still be a quality contributor as a receiver and change-of-pace backfield option. Samuel would make the most sense for a potential playoff contender that needs receiver depth and is looking to lead with its ground game.”

Samuel spent the 2025 season with the Washington Commanders, where he was fairly productive for an otherwise middling offense.

He hauled in 72 receptions for 727 yards and five touchdowns, and even managed 17 carries for 75 rushing yards.

Maybe Samuel isn’t the player he once was at his peak in San Francisco, but he could still be a key piece of the Giants’ offense.

His ability to be a consistent receiving threat along with being a threat out of the backfield would add a dimension to New York’s offense that they don’t currently have.

Not to mention, he probably wouldn’t be all that expensive considering how late in the offseason it is.

Deebo Samuel’s Fit in the Giants WR Room

The New York Giants currently boast a wide variety of receivers on their depth chart, and only a handful that are locks to make the roster.

Nabers, Mooney, Slayton, and rookie Malachi Fields will certainly be on the final 53-man roster, leaving players like Calvin Austin, Odell Beckham Jr., and Braxton Berrios on the outside looking in.

If Big Blue adds Samuel to that mix, he certainly has a better shot of making the team than any of the other aforementioned players, and could even be a necessity if Nabers isn’t ready for Week 1.

Samuel could serve as the interim No.1 passing-catching option while Nabers gets caught up to speed.

If the Giants can make it work, Samuel would be a more than solid addition.