Malik Nabers is doing his best to sound happy with the way he’s being used within the New York Giants’ offense during the 2026 NFL season, but it doesn’t take much reading between the lines to sense the wide receiver’s frustration.

Nabers sounded off about aspects of his role after the Giants were beaten 24-21 by the Washington Commanders in Week 10. Losing to their NFC East rivals on Thursday Night Football made the Giants a little testy, but a lot of focus was on what Nabers eventually said once he met with reporters.

The team’s most dynamic wideout candidly stated, “I only can control the controllables. I can’t freely just run any route I want. I have to run specifically the routes that I’m given. I can’t stop the defense from doing their scheme to stop me from getting the ball, but I can help get other people open and I can help the team with doing anything else that I have to do. If I have to run off two people to get the look so J.J. can give somebody the ball, then I’m going to do my job and I’m going to do that,” per SNY Giants.

Nabers framing of his role as a deluxe decoy goes against his obvious desire to get the ball more often. It didn’t happen when Nabers was involved in the decisive play against the Commanders, a game-sealing interception by Washington cornerback Rasul Douglas.

There was a disconnect of sorts between Nabers and quarterback J.J. McCarthy. Some thought Nabers should’ve made the catch, but he was more focused on questioning the decision to throw deep when the Giants only needed a field goal.

This isn’t the first time Nabers’ body language and attitude have been criticized this season. He’s beginning to reveal some of his perceived irritation is real.

Malik Nabers Showing Fatigue Over Role

Nabers didn’t beat Douglas to the ball during a rough showing against the Commanders’ secondary.

The declining numbers are part of Nabers’ life in an offense more geared to running the ball. He explained, “I can just be frustrated all I want, but in a game that we’re trying to win – and I want to win – I’m going to do everything I can to win the game. The outside world is not going to see that. They’re only going to see the stats. They’re only going to see the catches and the moments that are not made, but they won’t see what the defense is doing. They won’t see how the defense is trying to scheme me up to not get the ball or to not have a good game.”

Nabers even admitted, “I’ve got to be okay with that as a football player and as a good receiver in this league. I’ve got to be okay with having my opportunities and making those opportunities count and just knowing when I’ve got to help get somebody else open and help the team win as much as I can.”

Those read like diplomatic and team-first comments, but they mask a clear undertone of unhappiness with his workload. It’s understandable when every alpha receiver in the NFL wants to be the star of the show.

A narrative that Nabers is starting to chafe at being a mere supporting act is lent weight when there’s confusion and debate about his post-game temperament. Nabers was initially slammed for no-showing press duty.

The 23-year-old subsequently revealed, “he didn’t talk yesterday because he had a family emergency back home,” per ESPN’s Jordan Raanan.

Scrutiny on Nabers is intensifying and unlikely to let up given the Giants’ situation at quarterback and how that defines their already conservative blueprint on offense.

Giants Aren’t Involving Their Best Receiver Enough

Nabers’ reduced targets were somewhat inevitable after head coach John Harbaugh took the reins. The Super Bowl-winning former boss of the Baltimore Ravens has historically preferred his offenses to beat up defenses on the ground.

Naturally, there was a shortage of 1,000-yard receivers during Harbs’ tenure in Baltimore. Nabers might’ve bucked the historic trend if Giants’ QB1 Jaxson Dart hadn’t suffered a season-ending knee injury.

Dart’s absence has impacted Nabers, but the latter could still have thrived with a more gung-ho passer than McCarthy at the controls. That’s obvious from Nabers’ prolific outing against the same Commanders in Week 5, when boom-or-bust Jameis Winston was throwing the ball.

Nabers has still been getting targets since then, including 15 in his last two games. The problem is he’s caught just 10 passes for a mere 87 yards and three first downs, according to Pro Football Reference.

The sixth player taken in the 2025 NFL draft still commands a 38.9 percent share of the Giants’ designed targets, per Player Profiler. Yet, Nabers is struggling to create enough separation, while Harbaugh and offensive coordinator Matt Nagy aren’t coming up with enough creative ways to get him the ball.

Both of those things have to change or Nabers’ underlying frustration will surely boil over.